Community invited to Vail’s Annual Town Meeting on March 5, including Eck celebration

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Annual Community Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail, including a celebration recognizing Dr. Jack Eck as the recipient of the annual Trailblazer Award:

Dr. Jack Eck

Vail’s Annual Community Meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The meeting will include a look back on town accomplishments from 2023, an update on initiatives for 2024, and a celebration recognizing Dr. Jack Eck as the recipient of the annual Trailblazer Award.

Full- and part-time residents, business owners, property owners, employees and any others with an interest in the Town of Vail are encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with informational displays on topics of community interest. A brief presentation will begin at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will be invited to sign up to win one of over 20 gift certificates to Vail restaurants, as well as the grand prize of two tickets to any 2024 show and $100 for concessions at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The annual gathering is hosted by the Vail Town Council and town staff, and will also include remarks from Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard. Following the presentation, members of the council and staff will be on hand to chat with community members, provide information on town services and answer questions.

Parking is free and light refreshments will be served. The meeting will be recorded by High Five Access and will be available for later viewing at www.highfivemedia.org.

For more information, contact the town’s communications office at 970-479-2115.