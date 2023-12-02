Community donations needed for 21st Annual Eagle County Shop with a Cop

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the 21st Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 5:

Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the upcoming 21st Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 5.

During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office support carefully chosen children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies.

Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.

The local Shop with a Cop goal is to assist 130 families in Eagle County and provide a memorable holiday season while building relationships between the students, families, and schools for a more trusting community. With so many families struggling this year, the agencies are reaching out to the community for financial support so each child can spend up to $100 on gifts for family members. Donations from community members make this event possible and any financial contribution is appreciated.

Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Vail Police Department

Attention: Brian Flynn – Shop with a Cop

75 South Frontage Rd. West

Vail, CO 81657

Avon Police Department

Attention: Colleen Gaspard – Shop with a Cop

60 Buck Creek Road

PO Box 975

Avon, CO 81620

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Deputy Lisa Vasquez – Shop with a Cop

970-376-7036

885 Chambers Ave

PO BOX 359

Eagle, CO 81631

Eagle Police Department

Attention: Dominik Scriver – Shop with a Cop

970-328-6351 x 639

200 Broadway

PO BOX 609

Eagle, CO 81631

Special thanks to the additional agencies for volunteering their time: Colorado State Patrol, Vail Fire & Emergency Services, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Vail Transit, Avon Transit, ECO Transit and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

Special thanks to all the individuals that have already donated this year and business that have generously donated to the event, including Walmart, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, 4 Eagle Ranch, and The Four Seasons Resort Vail.

For questions or comments regarding the Shop with a Cop event, contact Brian Flynn with the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2200 or at bflynn@vail.gov or Lisa Vasquez with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-376-7036 or at lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us.