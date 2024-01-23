Chasing Rabbits in Vail offers special Valentine’s Day dinner menu

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Chasing Rabbits in Vail recently issued the following press release on its special dinner menu for Valentine’s Day:
Chasing Rabbits has announced a special dinner menu, in addition to their regular menu, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
On Wednesday, February 14, couples can enjoy a decadent, four-course dinner that includes six Kumamoto Oysters ($24) and Elk Carpaccio ($26) made with black truffle, frisée, chestnut puree, capers, and puffed quinoa.
For the main course, the prix menu will feature the Blackhawk Farms Wagyu Beef Tenderloin & Lobster ($120), which includes wild mushroom, tarragon, paillasson potato, and asparagus.
Afterward, there will be a specialty-themed dessert included, the Eat Your Heart Out ($24), made with chocolate pot du crème, strawberry compote, and sable crumble, topped with a gold leaf.
Guests can enjoy a romantic dinner for two for $80 per person or opt-out and order the individual special dishes at the stated prices.
To reserve your spot, please visit https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/the-restaurant/.