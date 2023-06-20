Widgetized Section

Chasing Rabbits, Deca + Bol to host Movies in the Plaza this summer at Solaris Vail

By
June 20, 2023, 10:41 am

Chasing Rabbits and Deca + Bol recently issued the following press release on “the perfect summer activity”:

The Vail entertainment and dining venues will host Movies in the Plaza once a month on Wednesdays at 8 pm in Solaris Plaza.

Guests can enjoy their favorite classics for $10 a ticket* (includes ticket for film screening and headphones). Movie-goers can also indulge in movie snacks and drinks that will be sold in the plaza. 

For the ultimate movie-going experience, head to Chasing Rabbits or Deca + Bol to enjoy a 3-course Summer Prefix Menu ($65).

The Summer Prefix Menu will only be available on movie screening nights and will showcase some select dishes from each concept’s new summer menu. 

The Summer Movie Series Line-up:

8pm

Wednesday, June 28th – Zootopia 

Wednesday, July 12th – Top Gun Maverick 

Wednesday, August 2nd – E.T.

*All movies are free to attend for Chasing Rabbits Members Only

TICKET LINKS:

https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/outdoor-movies-in-solaris-plaza-zootopia/
https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/outdoor-movies-in-solaris-plaza-top-gun-maverick/
https://chasingrabbitsvail.com/schedule/outdoor-movies-in-solaris-plaza-e-t/

