Chasing Rabbits, Deca + Bol to host Movies in the Plaza this summer at Solaris Vail

Chasing Rabbits and Deca + Bol recently issued the following press release on “the perfect summer activity”:
The Vail entertainment and dining venues will host Movies in the Plaza once a month on Wednesdays at 8 pm in Solaris Plaza.
Guests can enjoy their favorite classics for $10 a ticket* (includes ticket for film screening and headphones). Movie-goers can also indulge in movie snacks and drinks that will be sold in the plaza.
For the ultimate movie-going experience, head to Chasing Rabbits or Deca + Bol to enjoy a 3-course Summer Prefix Menu ($65).
The Summer Prefix Menu will only be available on movie screening nights and will showcase some select dishes from each concept’s new summer menu.
The Summer Movie Series Line-up:
8pm
Wednesday, June 28th – Zootopia
Wednesday, July 12th – Top Gun Maverick
Wednesday, August 2nd – E.T.
*All movies are free to attend for Chasing Rabbits Members Only
TICKET LINKS: