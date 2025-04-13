Celebrate Earth Day April 22 with Root Down, Rise Up Yoga at Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently issued the following press release on Root Down Rise Up Yoga to celebrate Earth Day on April 22:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley – which is proud to be Colorado’s first Silver LEED certified hotel – will celebrate Earth Day 2025 on Tuesday, April 22nd with a community Root Down Rise Up Yoga Class.

The Westin’s Athletic Club will honor Mother Earth with a grounding 60-minute vinyasa yoga class starting at 5:30 p.m. Led by Rachel Glowacki, this celebration of spring will be a fluid practice linking breath with movement.

The Root Down Rise Up class is open to all, with a $20 donation going directly to Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center. Advanced registration is recommended at www.spaanjali.com/events.

The Westin Riverfront’s Spa Anjali will be handing out complimentary wildflower seed packets to spa guests all day to commemorate Earth Day.

Proud to be an environmental lodging leader in Colorado, The Westin Riverfront recently refreshed each of its 230 mountain modern guest residences. As part of that renovation, the resort donated all previous room furnishings to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley to be sold at local ReStore locations to help support the creation of safe and affordable homes.

Other top green initiatives at The Westin Riverfront:

Eliminated all single-use plastic products and installed water filtration stations on every floor

Awarded Actively Green Certification from Walking Mountains Science Center

Replaced single-use plastic bathroom amenities with refillable, sustainable LATHER bath products and bottles

The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs use a saline-based filtration system, which reduces chemical consumption by 90 percent

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, each residence at the award-winning Westin Riverfront features a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Next Generation Heavenly Beds. Amenities include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.