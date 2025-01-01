CAIC warns of increased risk for serious accidents over New Year’s, through weekend

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) on Tuesday issued the following press release on increased avalanche risk through this coming weekend in the Colorado mountains:

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is urging backcountry travelers to exercise extra caution across the Colorado mountains on New Year’s Day and into the weekend as dangerous avalanche conditions persist. CAIC warns that people can trigger avalanches from low-angle terrain below steep adjacent slopes. Normal safe routes may not be safe right now.

“We’re less likely to see heavy snowfall the rest of the week, but we are still very worried about an avalanche accident,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “The big storms hit us over the weekend and left us with some very dangerous avalanche conditions. The danger is less obvious than what people are used to. We’re seeing people trigger avalanches from low-angle terrain and the bottom of avalanche paths. Some slides have been triggered from over 1,000 feet away.”

On December 31, a very large avalanche (D3) was reported on Mt. Trelease. This slide was remotely triggered by skiers from low-angle terrain, with at least three parties in the area. Fortunately, no one was caught, but it was a stark reminder of the current dangers. In 2021, a snowboarder was caught and killed in a very large avalanche on this same slope (see the full accident report here.) Also of note, one person has died in avalanches in Utah in the past few days, and avalanche conditions in Utah are very similar to current conditions in Colorado.

“People traveling in the backcountry need to choose routes that avoid crossing under steep slopes. The routes you’re used to using and the safe spots you often use may not be safe right now,” Greene said.

The CAIC has issued a Special Avalanche Advisory through Wednesday afternoon to emphasize the elevated risks. This advisory is designed to alert recreationists that dangerous avalanche conditions require heightened awareness and precautions. Special Avalanche Advisories are issued to alert the public of an increased safety risk due to potentially dangerous conditions for many people, such as a big storm occurring during a holiday weekend.

Key Warning for Backcountry Users:

You can trigger very large avalanches from adjacent slopes or even from flat terrain below, sometimes hundreds or even 1,000 feet away. These conditions make the backcountry particularly hazardous during this busy holiday period when many are out enjoying the fresh snow.

For the latest avalanche conditions, always visit CAIC’s website at Colorado.gov/avalanche. The CAIC strongly advises all backcountry travelers to check the avalanche forecast regularly and adjust their plans accordingly. Always carry proper avalanche safety gear, including a transceiver, probe, and shovel, and know how to use them. Avoid avalanche-prone terrain during periods of heightened danger.