Caamp set to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheatre

Folk rockers Caamp play the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail on Monday, July 17, ahead of two shows later in the week at Red Rocks near Denver. Tickets are still available for the Vail show but are going fast.

Last year, Caamp released its latest album Lavender Days via Mom + Pop. It was produced by Caamp and Beatriz Artola (Fleet Foxes, Adele, Sharon Van Etten). Initial recording took place at Sylvan Esso’s studio just outside of Durham, N.C. beginning in February of 2021.

It was there that Caamp workshopped the songs and began principal tracking, bringing in friends like Nathaniel Rateliff and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield to contribute vocals.

When it was time to finish the record, Caamp headed home to Columbus, Ohio, to wrap it up (with help from Artola) the way they always have — in their humble home studio, just them and their instruments, in their hometown.

Their first single of the album “Believe” reached #1 on both AAA chart and Americana Chart as well as “The Otter”, which reached Top 10 AAA.

Go to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre website for more information and to purchase tickets. See Vaildaily.com for a recent preview. Try these links to see and hear more:

“Believe” | “Apple Tree Blues” | “Lavender Girl“