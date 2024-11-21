Bridges, Franti, O.A.R. confirmed to play Ford Amphitheater next spring, summer

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the preliminary lineup for next summer’s concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater:

Building on its biggest summer yet, the Vail Valley Foundation’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater today announced its first confirmed shows for the summer 2025 season, featuring an impressive lineup of acclaimed artists including Grammy Award-winner Leon Bridges, beloved rock band O.A.R., and the dynamic Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s reveal of the third annual Après at the Amp spring concert series, setting the stage for an exciting and diverse 2025 season at the iconic mountain venue.

“We’re thrilled to begin announcing what will be an incredible summer of live music at The Amp,” said Dave Dressman, VP of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation. “From Leon Bridges’ soulful performances to O.A.R.’s dynamic live shows and Michael Franti’s uplifting energy, these artists represent the diverse, world-class entertainment that The Amp is known for.”

The initial summer lineup includes:

Leon Bridges, fresh off the release of his fourth studio album “Leon,” bringing his signature soul and R&B sound to the mountains

O.A.R., returning to one of their favorite venues for another memorable performance, with special guest Blind Melon

Michael Franti & Spearhead, known for their unique blend of hip hop, funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock

Tickets for O.A.R. with special guest Blind Melon are on sale now. Tickets for Leon Bridges and Michael Franti & Spearhead will go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. MST., as will tickets for the recently announced Après at The Amp spring concert series, featuring L’Impératrice, Jungle, Goth Babe, and more to be announced.

All tickets can be purchased at grfavail.com.