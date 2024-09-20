Bravo! Vail celebrates Music Education Month with free community events all October

Bravo! Vail Music Festival on Thursday issued the following press release on its third annual Music Education Month in October, including a number of free events throughout Eagle County:

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces its third annual Music Education Month, presenting free concerts and collaborative learning opportunities during the month of October. Following last year’s successful celebration, Bravo! Vail continues its partnerships with local organizations throughout Eagle County, presenting 11 free or low-cost events for people of all ages.

This year’s events will include a residency by the Koa String Quartet, the graduate string quartet in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder. The quartet will perform concerts featuring classical standards, as well as works by Latin American and Hawaiian composers. Additional events include interdisciplinary arts workshops, talks, book readings, and more in collaboration with Alpine Arts Center, The Bookworm of Edwards, Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County School District, Golden Eagle Senior Center, Vail Public Library, Vail Valley Unbound, and Walking Mountains Science Center.

“There are many different ways that music can be a part of our lives—Music Education Month celebrates these connections through art, science, history, community, cultural heritage, and more,” said Aileen Rohwer, senior director of education and engagement at Bravo! Vail. “Our ongoing partnerships with local businesses and organizations have allowed us to continue building the culture of our community and spread the joy and power of music through events available to all.”

Bravo! Vail’s 2024 Music Education Month events include the following:

Koa String Quartet Community Concert: Oct. 3 at 11:00 AM (Golden Eagle Senior Center, Eagle)

The Koa String Quartet, the graduate string quartet in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, kicks off Bravo! Vail’s Music Education Month with a community concert at Golden Eagle Senior Center. Admission is free, no reservations are required.

Koa String Quartet In-School Concerts: Oct. 3 at 1:00 PM (Berry Creek Middle School) and Oct. 4 at 11:20 AM (Battle Mountain High School)

The Koa String Quartet continues its Bravo! Vail residency with two outreach performances and discussions with students at Berry Creek Middle School and Battle Mountain High School. These programs are closed to the public.

Koa String Quartet Community Concert: Oct. 4 at 6:00 PM (Colorado Mountain College, Edwards)

The Koa String Quartet closes its Bravo! Vail residency with an evening of chamber music at Colorado Mountain College. Admission is free, but reservations are required through BravoVail.org.

Mexican Ofrendas (Altars) & Music: Oct. 8 at 4:30 PM (Alpine Arts Center, Edwards)

Ofrendas, or altars, are an essential part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. This family-friendly workshop gives participants an opportunity to create their own ofrendas while listening to and learning about the music. Admission is free, but reservations are required through AlpineArtsCenter.org.

Autumnal Musical Expressions- Cocktails & Canvas: Oct. 11 at 5:15 PM (Alpine Arts Center, Edwards)

This exciting evening of painting and music explores musical themes of autumn and their impact on the art world. Attendees must be 21 and over and can purchase tickets through alpineartscenter.org. Cocktails will be available for purchase.

Vail Valley Unbound Story & Music Hour: Oct. 23 10:00 AM (Vail Valley Unbound, Edwards)

Bravo! Vail Education & Engagement staff builds the bridge to interactive learning with an instrument petting zoo and special music-themed story time. Admission is free, but reservations are required through BravoVail.org. Capacity is limited to 20.

Music and Musings Book Club: Oct. 23 5:30 PM (The Bookworm of Edwards, Edwards)

October’s Music and Musings Book Club discusses I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine by Daniel J. Levitin, an award-winning musician, neuroscientist, and best-selling author. The book addresses the deep connection between music and healing. Admission is free, but reservations are required through BravoVail.org.

Spooky Story Hour: Oct. 26 at 10:00 AM (The Bookworm of Edwards, Edwards)

This spooktacular story hour features English and Spanish readings of ¡Es La Hora de Los Esqueletos! It’s Skeleton Time! with special musical performances by Bravo! Vail’s Music Makers Haciendo Música students. This event is designed for children ages 2-7 and costumes are encouraged. Admission is free, but reservations are required through BravoVail.org.

Fright at the Museum – Science Goes Medieval: Oct. 26 from 12:00-4:00 PM (Walking Mountain Science Center, Avon)

The Bravo! Vail Teen Chamber ensemble performs medieval music, and participants can make instruments from medieval times in this fun, hands-on activity for the entire family. Tickets cost $20 for ages 4 and older and children 3 and under are free. Visit WalkingMountains.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Adult Musician Co-Op: Oct. 29 at 6:00 PM (Vail Public Library, Vail)

Musicians of all skill levels and musical styles are invited to attend this Bravo! Vail social gathering. Attendees can learn to tune and take care of their instruments, talk about music, and make music together. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free, but reservations are required through BravoVail.org.

For more information on Bravo! Vail’s Music Education Month events, please visit BravoVail.org or participating partners’ websites. For press photos, please visit here. Dates and programming are subject to change.