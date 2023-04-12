Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blues Traveler to play Ford Amphitheater on July 6

Big Head Todd and The Monsters.

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday issued the following press release on Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler coming to Vail for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on July 6:

Big Head Todd and the Monsters might not officially be Colorado’s state band, but they very well could be. After forming in 1986 in Boulder, Colorado, the easygoing rock band with a jam band sensibility and a taste for the blues has developed a robust country-wide following, thanks to hits like “Bittersweet,” “Boom Boom,” and many more.

On Thursday, July 6, Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler come to Vail for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. and start at $55 for general admission lawn seating or $79.95 for reserved pavilion seating. Visit grfavail.com for tickets and more information.

Made up of Todd Park Mohr (vocals, guitar, keyboard, saxophone, harmonica), Brian Nevin (drums, percussion, vocals), Rob Squires (bass, guitar, vocals) and Jeremy Lawton (keyboards, pedal steel guitar, vocals), Big Head Todd and the Monsters have headlined Red Rocks 19 times, took part in the parade through Denver after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and Mohr helped kicked off a Rockies game by singing the national anthem.

Appealing to a variety of music-loving audiences, their music has been featured in TV and film, including “My Name Is Earl,” Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy” and Mark Wahlberg’s “Contraband,” among others.

Joining Big Head Todd and the Monsters in Vail will be longtime rock band Blues Traveler. Starting in 1987, a year after Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blues Traveler’s music also has an extensive reach into TV and movies. From “Secret Agent Man” in “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” to “Maybe I’m Wrong” in “Blues Brothers 2000,” Blues Traveler is known for extensive use of segues in live performances and were considered a key part of the re-emerging jam band scene in the 1990s.

