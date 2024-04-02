Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top performing brokerage in 2023

Vail-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties on Monday issued the following press release on being the No. 1 top performing real estate brokerage firm in Colorado in 2023:

Capitalizing on the continued buyer demand to own a mountain home in Colorado and working with sellers to close deals, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties became the #1 top performing real estate brokerage firm in Colorado for 2023.

The achievement also moved the company into the top 35 companies among the Berkshire Hathaway network of more than 1,500 companies.

“This honor is testimony to all our brokers and managers and their commitment to the highest standards in service to our clients,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “We are extremely proud of their ability to work together and tap their market knowledge and expertise to deliver win-win opportunities for buyers and sellers.”