Beaver Creek to host NorAm races

By
October 12, 2023, 12:37 pm

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Thursday issued the following press release on the 2023-24 Stifel Success NorAm Series, including a stop Dec. 11-14 at Beaver Creek:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 Stifel Success NorAm Series, part of the NorAm Cup. The schedule will contain 18 starts across slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill for alpine. 

The NorAm Cup series is one of five Continental Cups (Europe, Australia-New Zealand, South America, Far East). The NorAm Cup is a FIS series of events hosted in the U.S. and Canada, and is considered a stepping stone to the World Cup circuit. 

The calendar will return to Copper Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, Burke Mountain and Stratton Mountain, which offer consistent and challenging terrain for up-and-coming alpine ski racers. The schedule is also returning to the esteemed Whiteface Mountain in New York after a one-year hiatus.

Stifel, the title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, is the title sponsor of the United States-based alpine Stifel Success NorAm Series. The schedule will also feature a number of starts in Canada with NorAm Finals finishing off in Panorama, British Columbia April 1-11. 

“The NorAm Cup is a vital next step for our athletes on the way to Europa Cup and World Cup competition,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine Development Director Chip Knight. “It is also a significant benchmarking series for our junior athletes, with NorAm results helping athletes qualify for the World Junior Championships in Haute Savoie, France this year and ultimately earn national team selection.”

View full 2023-24 NorAm Cup Calendar

NorAm Cup Schedule 

  • Dec. 6-9: Copper Mountain, CO – women’s and men’s downhill/super-G*
  • Dec. 11-14: Beaver Creek Resort, CO – men’s slalom/giant slalom*
  • Dec. 13-16: Tremblant, CAN – women’s slalom/giant slalom
  • Jan. 2-5: Stratton Mountain, VT – women’s slalom/giant slalom*
  • Jan. 2-5: Burke Mountain, VT – men’s slalom/giant slalom*
  • Jan. 7-8: Whiteface Mountain, NY – men’s and women’s super-G*
  • Feb. 24-25: Devils Glen, CAN – women’s slalom
  • Feb. 26-27: Georgian Peaks, CAN – women’s giant slalom 
  • Feb. 26-29: Mont Ste-Marie, CAN  – men’s slalom/giant slalom
  • April 1-11: Panorama Resort, CAN – men’s and women’s slalom/giant slalom/super-G/downhill 

*denotes Stifel Success NorAm Series 

