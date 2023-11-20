Beaver Creek set to open Wednesday with 55 acres of skiable terrain

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on the openings Wednesday of Beaver Creek and Crested Butte after a storm rolled through over the weekend and with another storm lined up for later in the week, according to Opensnow.com. Here’s the press release from Vail Resorts:

Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort will open for the 2023-24 winter season on Nov. 22, rounding out all of Vail Resorts’ Colorado destinations opening for the season.

Beaver Creek Resort photo

The opening terrain package at Beaver Creek will include 55 acres of terrain, including the Signature Parks Collection’s Haymeadow Park, as well as Latigo Flats and Gold Dust, with Centennial Express Lift and Haymeadow Gondola spinning from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Signature Beaver Creek chocolate chip cookies, coffee and hot cocoa will be available at the Centennial Express base area in the morning, with a banner break at the top of Centennial Express, a live DJ, and Zing Zang bloody mary bar at Spruce Saddle Lodge. The Ice Cream Parlour is also open for skiers and snowboarders who work up an appetite throughout the day, and Citrea in Beaver Creek Village is the perfect setting for après.

“I am so excited to experience my first Opening Day at Beaver Creek as Chief Operating Officer,” said Bobby Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer at Beaver Creek Resort. “The fresh baked cookies, flawless corduroy and celebratory village atmosphere make for a perfect Opening Day setting, and our team is hard at work putting the finishing touches on the resort in preparation for an incredible season ahead. On behalf of the entire Beaver Creek team, we can’t wait to welcome you back to the resort for skiing and riding this season!”

Opening celebration events continue throughout the week, including the Beaver Creek Cookie Competition, Tree Lighting and Ice Spectacular, and Holiday Market.

SIGNATURE OPENING WEEKEND EVENTS

Beaver Creek Cookie Competition

On Nov. 22, festivities will continue in Beaver Creek Village starting at 1:00 pm with the Beaver Creek Cookie Competition, featuring five Colorado bakers. Each baker has hand-crafted their own recipe and will bake 1,000 cookies for judges to crown the winner, based on taste. All participants will receive a cash prize, with the grand champion taking home $2,000.

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting and Ice Spectacular

Continuing the excitement through the week, the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting and Ice Spectacular will take place Friday, Nov. 24. Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with activities, including ice skating, a meet & greet with Santa, and a craft workshop. The Tree Lighting and Ice Spectacular show will begin at 5:00 pm, with ice skating performers and live music groups. Following the lighting of the tree, fireworks will illuminate the sky.

Holiday Market

Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, guests will enjoy a Holiday Market filled with regional artisans from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm in Beaver Creek Village.

MOBILE PASS

Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket technology will be available to guests for the 2023/24 winter season on a brand new My Epic app. The new technology will allow guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate and store it on their phone in the My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, via Bluetooth® technology designed for low energy usage. This reduces the need to visit the ticket window or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. In support of our Commitment to Zero sustainability commitment, this change over time will also reduce the waste created by plastic cards and RFID chips. Vail Resorts will continue to have plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket.

ACCESS TO WORLD-CLASS RESORTS ON THE EPIC PASS

Epic Pass offers the best deal in the industry, with a variety of options for every type of skier and rider. In Colorado, skiers and snowboarders will be able to ski and ride all five Epic Pass resorts in Colorado – Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone – starting Wednesday!

Lift tickets will once again be limited every day, across every North American resort, during the 2023/24 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort. Guests planning to visit this winter – whether one day or every day – are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance.