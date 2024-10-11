Ballots for Eagle County General Election mailed out starting today (Oct. 11)

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office on Friday issued the following press release on Nov. 5 General Election ballots being mailed out:
Today is the first day that ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election are mailed. If voters do not receive their ballot by Oct. 18, they should check the information in their voter registration record for accuracy by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
The last day a voter can submit a new registration or update information to receive a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. After Oct. 28, ballots cannot be mailed. However, voters can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at an Eagle County vote center starting Oct. 21.
Eagle County vote centers are open at the following locations:
The vote centers will be open on the following dates:
An additional vote center will open Oct. 30 at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead parking structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail, and on the following dates:
There are also secure, 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in:
Additional drop boxes can be found:
As a reminder, Eagle County voters can track their ballots by enrolling in BallotTrax by visiting https://eagle.ballottrax.net or www.GoVoteColorado.govand clicking “Sign up for BallotTrax.”
On Election Day, Nov. 5, the Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services. However, motor vehicle services will still be available online at mydmv.colorado.gov.
For more information, contact the Clerk & Recorder Election team at elections@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-8715.