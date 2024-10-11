Widgetized Section

Ballots for Eagle County General Election mailed out starting today (Oct. 11)

By
October 11, 2024, 10:34 am

The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office on Friday issued the following press release on Nov. 5 General Election ballots being mailed out:

Today is the first day that ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election are mailed. If voters do not receive their ballot by Oct. 18, they should check the information in their voter registration record for accuracy by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

The last day a voter can submit a new registration or update information to receive a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. After Oct. 28, ballots cannot be mailed. However, voters can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at an Eagle County vote center starting Oct. 21.

Eagle County vote centers are open at the following locations:

  • Town of Avon Municipal Building, 100 Mikaela Way, Avon
  • Eagle County Government Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle
  • El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr., El Jebel

The vote centers will be open on the following dates:

  • Weekdays: Oct. 21 – Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Saturday: Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Election Day: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

An additional vote center will open Oct. 30 at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead parking structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail, and on the following dates:

  • Weekdays Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Election Day: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

There are also secure, 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in:

  • Eagle County Avon Annex, 100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon
  • Eagle County Government Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle
  • El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr., El Jebel

Additional drop boxes can be found:

  • Outside of the Town of Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Rd. W., Vail 
  • Outside of the Mountain Recreation Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards
  • Outside of the Town of Gypsum Municipal Building, 50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum
  • Outside of the Town of Basalt Municipal Building, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt

As a reminder, Eagle County voters can track their ballots by enrolling in BallotTrax by visiting https://eagle.ballottrax.net or www.GoVoteColorado.govand clicking “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

On Election Day, Nov. 5,  the Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services. However, motor vehicle services will still be available online at mydmv.colorado.gov.  
 
For more information, contact the Clerk & Recorder Election team at elections@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-8715.

