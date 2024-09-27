Avon Recycling Center improvements set to begin soon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on upcoming improvements to the recycling center at 375 Yoder Avenue:

The recycling center at 375 Yoder Avenue will be undergoing improvements starting October 1 through approximately November 15.

Town of Avon is partnering with Eagle County to provide a new cardboard compactor, larger recycling containers, and catwalks for improved access.

Additionally, Avon will become the first municipality in Colorado to offer Styrofoam recycling, thanks to a Styrofoam densifier funded by a Colorado Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This innovative program will significantly reduce the volume of hard-to-recycle Styrofoam waste.

Reinforced concrete pads and electrical power for the Styrofoam densifier and cardboard compactor will be constructed, and the existing asphalt pavement will be replaced.

These upgrades will transform the Avon Recycling Center into a fully modernized facility and reinforce our commitment to Avon’s Recycling Ordinance. Not only will it provide a more beautiful and efficient space for residents, but it will also play a crucial role in raising our recycling and waste diversion rates.

All existing recycling containers will be available for use in the cul-de-sac at the entrance of the facility starting October 1.

For questions, please contact Lorette Ulasich with the Engineering Department at 970-471-8991.