Vail to host workshops on potential single-use plastics regulations

The Town of Vail

The Town of Vail is continuing to seek community input as it develops regulations regarding the sale and distribution of certain single-use plastics. In addition to the survey available at www.EngageVail.com through April 4, three in-person workshops are scheduled to help share information as well as gather ideas and feedback.

All workshops will be held at the Grand View Room at the Lionshead Parking Structure. Spanish interpretation and parking vouchers will be available.

Two workshops geared toward residents, employees and visitors will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 9, with light meals provided. Both sessions will cover the same information. Register at www.engagevail.com/single-use-plastics.



A business-specific workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 10 with a light breakfast provided. This workshop will explore how an ordinance may impact operations and brainstorm possible solutions. Business owners and managers are encouraged to attend. Register at visit www.engagevail.com/single-use-plastics.

Following a student presentation last fall on the impacts of single-use plastics on the environment and public health, the Vail Town Council directed staff to develop an ordinance limiting their sale and distribution within the town. Single-use plastics are products made primarily from fossil fuel-based chemicals intended to be disposed of immediately after use, such as plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags.

Questions on the potential regulations can be directed to Beth Markham, environmental sustainability manager for the Town of Vail, at bmarkham@vail.gov or at 970-479-2333.

