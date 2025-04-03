Art Guild at Avon First Friday Gallery Night and mini workshops

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Art Guild at Avon and its monthly First Friday Gallery Night:

The Town of Avon and Art Guild at Avon invite you to experience the enchanting First Friday Gallery Night, held monthly at the Art Guild at Avon. This April, immerse yourself in a unique art experience on Friday, April 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event is free and open to all and will feature local artists highlighting their new creative visuals. Come and explore a diverse array of artwork, meet the artists, and enjoy an evening filled with creativity and community spirit.

Additionally, we invite our community to explore the amazing mini-workshops being offered this month. Color 101 for the Watercolorist with Elaine Kuntz on Saturday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. And on Saturday, April 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tile Bracelet Making with Cindy Duncan. Register today to secure your spot!

All Artist Workshops are open to the public for registration and space is limited! You are not going to want to miss the opportunity to gain experience from renowned artist from around the country.