Aventon Signs on as Title Sponsor  of 2024 GoPro Mountain Games Green Team

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on electric bike company Aventon signing on as the official and exclusive ebike of the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games:
Brea, Calif. – (February 14, 2024) – Aventon, a California-based electric bike company, is thrilled to announce it will be the official and exclusive ebike of the 2024 GoPro Mountain Games.
The 2024 GoPro Mountain Games will take place in Vail, Colorado, from June 6th – June 9th with over $140,000 in prize money for trail running, climbing, whitewater, biking, disc golf, fishing, yoga, slackline, fun runs, and more.
As the title sponsor of the GoPro Mountain Games Green Team, Aventon is lending the versatility of its cargo ebike, Abound, to help in hauling all recycling and trash throughout the event and offering bike demos to attendees. Aventon will also provide a bike rack made for all bikers who need a place to lock up their transportation.
Environmental sustainability is a core component of the GoPro Mountain Games and Aventon is a valuable partner in our industry-leading sustainability goals,” said Dave Dressman, Event Director. “We are grateful to have them as a partner of our Green Team.”
“As a pioneer in e-mobility, we are excited to be on board with the GoPro Mountain Games, ” said Gracie Cohen, Event Marketing Specialist, Aventon. “We are excited at the opportunity to showcase our expansive product line to fellow outdoor lovers and continue to share our commitment to sustainability in the transportation sector. ”
Day and night the Town of Vail is filled with fun and activity at the GoPro Mountain Games, including free music in Vail Village and Golden Peak. There are also games, giveaways, and more than 100 sponsor tents and activations at the Mountain House Gear Town venue. The event is hosted by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation each June.
The event’s mantra is “athletes, art, music, and mountains,” and beneath the setting of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, the event brings some of the world’s most renowned athletes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts all together in one place to create an epicenter of the mountain lifestyle.
To learn more about the 2024GoPro Mountain Games, visit mountaingames.com.