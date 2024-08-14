Athletic Club at The Westin hosting two August classes to benefit Roundup River Ranch

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on two community events to help Roundup River Ranch:
AVON, Colo. (Aug. 12, 2024) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting two community events this month to help support Vail Valley’s Roundup River Ranch – a Hip Hop Dance class on Wednesday, Aug. 14th and outdoor Acoustic Yoga Flow on Sunday, Aug. 25th.
Country Hip Hop Dance – Wednesday, Aug. 14th at 5:30 p.m.
Acoustic Yoga Flow – Sunday, Aug. 25th at 5:30 p.m.
Both community events are open to all. A $20 class fee will be donated to local non-profit Roundup River Ranch. Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.
Roundup River Ranch offers fun camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families. This year-round Colorado ranch offers campers and families the chance to enjoy the most extraordinarily ordinary joys of childhood.
For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.