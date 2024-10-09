Arcadian on Beaver Creek approved

The Arcadian on Beaver Creek development issued the following press release on its Eagle County approval Tuesday night:

EAGLE, Colo. – Oct. 8, 2024 – A 12-unit development, known as The Arcadian on Beaver Creek, was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, with conditions.

The property is located just south of the Mirabelle restaurant and the eastern entry gates to Beaver Creek, and east of the Beaver Creek Golf Course.

The Aidan Group, which previously developed Peregrine Villas in Beaver Creek, was approved for a Minor Type A subdivision within Tract C of the Beaver Creek Planned Unit Development (PUD) to create three parcels as permitted, uses-by-right. It has taken nearly 45 years to arrive at the point of platting and developing the Arcadian on Beaver Creek since the property was originally envisioned and zoned for development.

Dominic Mauriello of Mauriello Planning Group presented on behalf of the Arcadian project team. The bulk of the discussion centered around opposition taking positions that a creek runs through the property and requiring 75-foot setbacks from the residential units and the waterway.

After thorough testimony, the commissioners affirmed the water way is a ditch as the applicant and the county’s independent consultant discussed in expert detail.

“We’re very appreciative of staff’s thorough review of our application and the hard work that went into their presentation to the Board of County Commissioners,” says Mauriello. “In conjunction with our presentation of the facts about this site and what is proposed, as determined by multiple experts in their respective fields, we appreciate the commissioners’ review and approval. We look forward to next steps and working cooperatively with Beaver Creek Metro District and our neighbors.”

Next Steps

Beaver Creek DRB:

• Each home requires DRB approval subject to Design Guidelines

Beaver Metro District:

• Compliance with Metro District Requirements

• Have agreement in place to mitigate pedestrian and traffic impacts

Grading and Building Permit:

• Once plat is approved

Minor Type B Subdivision:

• Establishes building footprints and common area for ownership purposes • Submitted after Minor Type A plat approved as each home is completed

• County Administrative Approvals