Après at The Amp in Vail is back and even bigger in April 2024

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued the following press release on the return of Après at The Amp in April of 2024:

After a successful inaugural event in April 2023, the Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) will again open the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (The Amp) for the return of Après at The Amp, April 5 & 6, 2024. This special outdoor winter concert weekend features a stellar lineup of electronic dance music, including Bob Moses, Daily Bread, Disco Lines, and Sofi Tukker, among others.

Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. (MST).

A premiere Colorado outdoor entertainment venue during the summer months, The Amp in Vail is riding a wave of success from its first winter concert weekend last April thanks to funding support from the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts, and the venue’s partnership with AEG Presents.

“The Vail Valley Foundation is excited to kick off the 2024 Amp Season in April once again with two nights of high-energy concerts to celebrate the end of the winter season,” said Dave Dressman, Vice President of The Amp with the Vail Valley Foundation. “Opening The Amp for winter shows takes a ton of time & effort, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our incredible partners.”

Funding for Après at The Amp is what allows the VVF to de-winterize the ~2,800-person venue. This includes snow removal and operational planning and adjustments to create another safe and memorable experience for concertgoers.

“The Vail Valley Foundation is honored to partner with the Town of Vail, Vail Resorts, AEG Presents and CELSIUS Energy to bring some of the biggest names in electronic dance music to The Amp,” added Dressman. “It was challenging to get this project off the ground last year during what was a remarkable snow season. We learned a lot in terms of what is required to de-winterize the venue and we are looking forward to once again opening early… this time with two nights of music. Après at The Amp is a perfect weekend for locals and visitors alike to enjoy some spring skiing and live music in Vail.”

Through the Vail Valley Foundation’s key partnership with AEG Presents – the premier concert promoter in the Rocky Mountain region – The Amp opens on April 5 with co-headliners Bob Moses & Daily Bread with support from Amba. Bob Moses, comprised of the sultry electronic duo Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance creates evocative club cuts that have earned the band Grammy nominations and alternative radio airplay in the U.S. Daily Bread, aka Rhett Whatley, is an electro-soul and hip-hop producer who hails from Atlanta, Georgia and is known for combining vintage and modern sounds.

On Saturday, April 6, enjoy dance beats with co-headliners Disco Lines and Sofi Tukker, with support from Decker Rush. The duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern makes globe-trotting beats for international party people, incorporating an unusual blend of influences. Their music zigzags between club beats, electro-funk, tropical house, trance, cumbia, and Bolivian charango folk.

Après at The Amp Lineup

Friday, April 5

Bob Moses

Daily Bread

Amba

Saturday, April 6

Sofi Tukker

Disco Lines

Decker Rush

Stay tuned for more information regarding surprise on-mountain DJ sets taking place on Vail Mountain, giveaways, and more.

A bucket list mountain venue

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater opened in 1987 with an opening ceremony attended by its namesake, 38thPresident of the United States of America Gerald R. Ford and his wife Betty Ford, as well as Bob Hope, Dolores Hope and many other luminaries and Vail pioneers. Willie Nelson headlined the first concert at the venue in 1987.

Over the years, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater has hosted big names in rock, country and bluegrass while also serving as home base for the Vail Dance Festival, the free Hot Summer Nights concert series, Bravo! Vail classical music festival, and other community events including graduations and Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Notable artists to come through the venue over the years include Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Trey Anastasio, Phil Lesh, Lindsey Stirling, Primus, Robert Plant, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalco and many, many more.