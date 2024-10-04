Antlers at Vail unveils new stay-and-dine package with free chef-prepared dinner

Antlers at Vail recently issued the following press release on early-season skiing in Vail and its new stay-and-dine package:

December skiing in Vail brings the pre-Christmas perks of smaller crowds and substantial snow, and this year, Antlers at Vail hotel is adding sustenance to schussing with a new stay-and-dine package that includes a free chef-prepared dinner. An award-winning international chef with a pedigree stretching from Australia to Colorado, Vail Chef Barry Robinson has cooked for Hollywood actors and rock stars. Now, beginning December 1, 2024, the accomplished chef prepares dinner for Antlers’ guests while they linger on the slopes. Antlers’ new Slopeside Supper Special, which runs through Vail’s 2024/2025 ski season, means that after a long day enjoying the best of Colorado skiing, guests can return to their spacious condominium suite, where a delicious dinner awaits.

With the new Slopeside Supper package, guests can kick back in Antlers’ home-away-from home comfort while indulging in a delectable apres-ski meal without lifting a finger. Choose from six hearty family-style options on Antlers Dinner Delivered menu, including beef and vegetable stew, lasagna, or roasted herb chicken and rice pilaf. All Antlers condominium suites include fully equipped kitchens and comfortable separate dining areas, perfect for couples, families, or solo adventurers to serve up a meal in style for a memorable and hassle-free Colorado mountain getaway.



From locally roasted coffee beans for that good-start-to-the-day cup of Joe, to loaner sleds for a different take on hitting the slopes, to soothing hot tubs for soaking with a view of Vail Mountain, to necessities like high-speed Wi-Fi, covered parking and daily housekeeping, Antlers at Vail is known for its long list of complimentary amenities, as well as its best-in-Vail location on Gore Creek, just steps from the shops and dining in pedestrian-friendly Lionshead, and an attentive staff that treats guests like family.

Seasonal rates vary by date, but Antlers’ Slopeside Supper package is available this winter, December 1 – April 19, starting from $244/night for a studio suite including the chef-prepared entrée (and no resort fees ever!). Book online with the link on the Slopeside Supper Special page (antlersvail.com/specials-packages/slopeside-supper-special/) or call (888) 268-5377.