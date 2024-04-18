Andrews now on CD3 primary ballot with four other Republicans as Frisch rakes in cash on Dem side

There are now five Republicans on the June 25 primary ballot bidding to replace GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District but moved to Windsor on the Front Range to run for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Russ Andrews

CD4 U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, has stepped down and is not seeking reelection. Boebert is the top-line Republican looking to replace Buck on the Eastern Plains. In CD3, Adam Frisch of Aspen, who lost to Boebert by 546 votes in 2022, is the frontrunning Democrat.

On the Republican side in CD3, Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction is the establishment favorite, with MAGA conservative Ron Hanks moving into the district to take him on in the June 25 primary. There are three other Republicans vying for the seat, including Russ Andrews of Carbondale, who recently qualified for the ballot via petition.

The other two candidates are Stephen Varela of Pueblo and Curtis McCrackin of Delta County. Varela was the top-line winner at the recent district assembly, while Hanks came in second. No word yet on which candidate the Colorado Republican Party prefers as it has changed course and thrown out long-standing pre-primary neutrality.

CD3 encompasses most of southern and western Colorado and includes the southwestern corner of Eagle County, mostly in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Here’s Wednesday’s press release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Andrews:

The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Russ Andrews, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives in District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for United States House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Russ Andrews submitted 2,224 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,500-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 3,931

Number of entries rejected: 1,707

Number of entries accepted: 2,224

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.

And here’s the press release from Andrews, who did not receive enough votes at the district assembly to make the ballot that way:

Russ Andrews Qualifies for CD-3 Primary Ballot

Carbondale, CO- The Russ Andrews Congressional Campaign is honored to announce its successful qualification for the Colorado 3rd Congressional District primary ballot.

In an astounding display of community support, the Andrews campaign gathered the required signatures in just 11 days.

“This rapid gathering of signatures is not just a testament to our campaign’s momentum, but it’s a direct reflection of the deep-rooted connection we have with the residents of this district,” said Russ Andrews, thanking every volunteer who dedicated their time to this phase of the campaign.

While securing signatures quickly was within reach, Russ Andrews chose to participate fully in the State Assembly process on April 5th. This decision underscored his commitment to honoring the traditional political processes and expressing gratitude to the dedicated delegates. Andrews received 17.4% of the delegate vote, over performing the 10% he needed to be qualified.

“It’s important for us to support the mechanisms of our conservative grassroots party and show respect for the hard work our delegates put into maintaining our party’s vitality,” Andrews added.

The campaign is also proud to announce endorsements from notable figures such as: Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, U.S. Ambassador To Belgium Tom Korologos, Mineral County Commisioner Jesse Albright, Garfield County Commisioner Tom Jankovsky, and former CO-07 Republican Nominee Erik Aadland.

“These endorsements from respected leaders validate the strength and integrity of our campaign,” remarked Andrews. Even Representative Lauren Boebert, recognizing the competitive spirit of the campaign, referred to Russ Andrews as her “favorite primary opponent.”

Addressing the state of the race, Andrews was candid: “We are under no illusions about the challenges ahead. However, the overwhelming support from the community and leaders shows that our message resonates with the people of CD-3. Our campaign is about representing the real needs and concerns of our constituents.”

As the primary approaches, Russ Andrews remains committed to a campaign that reflects the values and priorities of the constituents of CD-3. “I am one of you, and together, we can bring about the representation that our district deserves,” concluded Andrews.

Here’s this week’s press release from the Frisch campaign touting its big fundraising advantage:

WOODY CREEK, CO – The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district raised $1.4 million with $5.8 million cash on hand in the first quarter of 2024. These numbers show continued enthusiasm for a campaign that has remained focused on delivering for our district.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown continued support of our campaign and my vision to bring real representation to CD3. I’ve driven over 50,000 miles since February 2022 — meeting with and listening to voters about their real concerns when it comes to raising families, securing good-paying jobs, and protecting our rural way of life,” said Western Slope businessman Adam Frisch. “My unwavering focus is not on Team Red or Team Blue, but Team CD3.”

This quarter’s average donation was just over $28 from more than 49,689 individual donations. Frisch remains steadfast in his pledge to not accept contributions from corporate PACs. Support from CD3 voters remains strong with donations coming from all corners of the district, and nationwide support also continues with donations from all 50 states received.