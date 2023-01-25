Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years in 2023 by giving back to Colorado communities

Alpine Bank on Wednesday issued the following press release on its 50th anniversary and community giving programs:

January 25, 2023—Glenwood Springs, Colo.— Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years in business in 2023 and has an ambitious goal to match the scale of the commemoration: Through its Loyalty Debit Card program, the bank aims to donate $2.5 million to Colorado causes in this year. When a customer uses one of these special cards for any purchase, Alpine Bank donates 10 cents to support nonprofits and community organizations.

“Just like our years in business, those dimes add up fast,” says Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank. “Giving back to our communities is foundational to Alpine Bank’s philosophy, and ultimately, our success. We hope to not only donate $2.5 million in 2023, but to grow that annual support as we embark on our next 50 years.”

In 2022, Alpine Bank donated a total of $2.07 million exclusively through its Loyalty Debit Card program. Colorado communities on the Front Range, mountains, and Western Slope benefited from monies raised in these seven card categories:

Arts $ 250,000

Community $ 717,000

Environment $ 381,000

Education $ 353,000

Colorado Mountain College $ 98,000

Children’s Hospital Colorado $ 255,000

Fort Lewis College $ 16,000

With an Alpine Bank checking account, new and existing customers can participate in the Loyalty Debit Card program. A card can be obtained at a local branch or at alpinebank.com.

The Loyalty Debit Card program is just one way in which Alpine Bank supports the communities it serves. Additional charitable gifts last year totaled $3.33 million, and Alpine Bank employees contributed more than 20,000 hours of volunteer time to community nonprofits and organizations in 2022.