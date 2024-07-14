Alaska Airlines to fly from San Diego, Seattle to Eagle County Regional Airport

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Alaska Airlines offering new nonstop air service from Seattle and San Diego to the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE):

The EGE Air Alliance, in partnership with Eagle County Regional Airport, is thrilled to announce the introduction of new nonstop air service on Alaska Airlines connecting Seattle and San Diego to the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) for the upcoming winter 2024-25 season. This exciting development will provide greater convenience and accessibility for travelers looking to enjoy the world-class skiing, snowboarding, and winter activities that the Eagle River Valley offers and will bring Eagle County’s first low-cost carrier to increase West Coast access for locals.

Starting December 20, the new routes will be operated by Alaska Airlines, offering 3 times per week flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) to EGE. These new services will significantly enhance the travel experience for winter sports enthusiasts and visitors, reducing travel time and increasing ease of access.



“We are delighted to expand our air service offerings and provide more travel options for our visitors,” said Peter Dann, chairperson of the EGE Air Alliance. “These new routes from Seattle and San Diego reflect our commitment to enhancing the connectivity of the Vail Valley and supporting the local tourism economy. We look forward to welcoming more travelers to our beautiful region and providing them with an exceptional travel experience, and increasing opportunities for locals to travel to West Coast destinations.”



The new service is expected to positively impact the local economy, boosting tourism and creating new opportunities for businesses. With the addition of these flights, travelers from the Pacific Northwest and Southern California can now enjoy seamless access to the region’s renowned ski resorts.



“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Alaska Airlines and extend a warm welcome to them at EGE,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at Eagle County Regional Airport. “The upcoming winter routes to Seattle and San Diego mark a significant milestone for Eagle County and its neighboring communities. These expanded travel opportunities will directly link residents and visitors to previously unavailable non-stop destinations, opening up a world of connections and possibilities. Alaska Airlines will pioneer non-stop service from Seattle and San Diego to EGE, further enhancing our region’s accessibility.”



Flight Details: