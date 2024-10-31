After fresh dusting, Vail snowmaking kicks off prep for upcoming season as Keystone, A-Basin open Nov. 2

Vail Resorts photo of snowmaking at Mid-Vail this week.

Vail Mountain has cranked up its snowmaking system after several inches of natural snow fell earlier this week and temperatures dropped significantly after a prolonged warm spell in October. Now more natural snow is in the forecast for next week.

For Epic Pass skiers who can’t wait for Vail and Beaver Creek to open later in November, Keystone on Thursday announced it will open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 2 (see press release below), and Ikon Pass-holders can look forward to Arapahoe Basin also joining the fray on Saturday.

Vail opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 15, and Beaver Creeks follows suit on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

“All systems go!” Vail officials wrote on the Vail Mountain Facebook page on Wednesday. “Cold temps and an amazing team are the perfect combination for snowmaking at Mid-Vail.”

As reported by RealVail.com last week, Beaver Creek has already started snowmaking for the double-dip (men’s and women’s) Birds of Prey World Cup ski racing extravaganza set for December.

Forecasters are calling for another boost from Mother Nature next week.

“Our midweek storm ended with 2-6 inches of snow falling on Wednesday and multi-day totals of up to 24-30 inches in the southern mountains. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be dry and cool with solid snowmaking weather, then the next storm will bring snow from Sunday and into Monday,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote on Thursday morning. “After that, three additional storms are possible through the middle of November.”

Wolf Creek in southern Colorado, with nearly 3 feet of natural snow so far this season, has been up and running since Oct. 22. Here’s the press release from nearby Keystone on its opening day set for Saturday, Nov. 2:

Keystone, Colo. — October 31, 2024 — Keystone Resort announced today that it will open for the 2024-25 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 2 with 2 miles of skiing and riding on the signature Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper and beginners will have access to learning terrain at the top of the River Run Gondola, utilizing the Kokomo Carpet. In celebration of Opening Day, guests who arrive early will be treated to free donuts and hot coffee. DJ experiences at the River Run base area and Summit House at the top of the gondola will keep the party going throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to get back on snow at Keystone! Early season wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees, and I am so grateful to be a part of this incredible team,” said Keystone Resort Vice President and General Manager Shannon Buhler. “There’s a lot to look forward to this winter, from year two of Bergman Bowl with its fun and approachable high alpine terrain for all levels to the return of the World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort to incredible events like our new Women’s Weekend and the National Brotherhood of Snowsports Annual Summit. It feels really great to be back home in Summit County and here at Keystone, and the team and I can’t wait to welcome skiers and riders back to the resort this winter.”

Keystone’s Opening Day terrain will be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.

Starting Saturday, the resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. for night skiing operations on select Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, starting on Thanksgiving.

Keystone will continue to make snow at every opportunity to expand terrain offerings this early season and will aim to open the Mountain House base area in mid-November, weather and conditions permitting. During the early season, resort uphill access remains closed until more terrain is open. Uphill access is only permitted on designated routes, before and after lift operating hours, and more information is available via the resort’s safety page.

Elevating the On-Mountain and Village Experience

Last season, Keystone transformed the on-mountain ski and ride experience by adding more than 550 acres of lift-served terrain with the debut of the Bergman Express lift, making Keystone’s high alpine terrain accessible to a wide range of ability levels for the first time ever.

Now, this winter, transformations are underway in Keystone’s River Run Village, with the construction of Kindred Resort, anticipated to open in Summer 2025. The family-friendly Kindred Resort will feature luxury ski-in, ski-out lodging at the base of the River Run Gondola, including new restaurants, a full-service spa, and pool and hot tub facilities. It will also be the new home for the Keystone Ski & Ride School, and resort retail and rental shop.

But wait, there’s more! This season, Build-A-Bear Workshop makes its debut in Keystone’s River Run Village! Guests can commemorate their adventure on the mountain by choosing from dozens of furry friends, while bringing them to life with the iconic heart ceremony before decking them out in their very own unique Keystone merch. At 9,280 feet, Keystone Resort’s new Build-A-Bear Workshop is the highest workshop of its kind, offering another one-of-a-kind experience that families can only find at Keystone Resort.

Mountains of Fun

This winter at Keystone, skiers and riders can look forward to mountains of fun ahead, including the return of the World’s Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort, New Year’s Eve Fireworks, a brand-new Women’s Weekend event, the Kona Ski Beach, our signature Springtastic Slush Cup, and more. In addition, classic Keystone favorites will return including snow tubing, ice skating, night skiing, sleigh rides, and the Kids Ski Free program.

National Brotherhood of Snowsports Annual Summit, February 22 – March 1

This February, Keystone Resort will host the National Brotherhood of Snowsports Annual Summit, bringing together 58 member clubs and thousands of supporters from around the world. The NBS Summit offers a week of winter sports fun to raise funds to support their mission: increasing participation in winter sports while developing and supporting athletes of color who will win international competitions.

