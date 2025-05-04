67th Annual 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day Ceremony set for Tennessee Pass on May 26

The 10th Mountain Division Foundation recently issued the following press release on its 67th Annual 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day Ceremony on Tennessee Pass on May 26:

The 67th Annual 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 26, 2025 atop Tennessee Pass. The ceremony will honor veterans of 10th Mountain Division and the 99th Infantry Battalion who lost their lives in combat.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. Because of limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Major General (Retired) Galen Jackman will serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

General Jackman’s assignments included service as Assistant Division Commander for the 10th Mountain Division. He is the Chairman of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division and serves on the Board of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation.

The Tennessee Pass summit is on U.S. Highway 24, between Leadville and Minturn, right at the turnoff to Ski Cooper at the 10th Mountain Division Monument.

The will be a gathering from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the full ceremony at 11.

This event is sponsored by the 10th Mountain Division Foundation. For more information, go to 10thmountainfoundation.org