4 tips for managing dysphagia on your Colorado ski trip

Traveling with a medical condition like dysphagia will always cause a degree of uncertainty and anxiety. The last thing you want when you are jetting off to enjoy a well-deserved ski break is to be completely preoccupied with how best to manage your dysphagia minus all of your home comforts and commodities. However, now is the time to take a deep breath and accept that the challenges will have solutions. Embracing them so that you are able to properly enjoy this exciting trip is the best way forward.

Stock Up on Essential Supplies

Dysphagia causes many different symptoms. Everyone will have different coping and management strategies, but one thing is for certain, and that is the fact that chronic sufferers will have a thickener product in their bag to make their lives easier. Products like SimplyThick LLC exist to make swallowing easier and mealtimes or drink times more enjoyable. It makes sense, therefore, that you should stock up and pack the products so that they are accessible and with you when you arrive in Colorado for your ski excursion. Plan ahead and make sure that you have enough for the trip’s duration, and this is one less thing to worry about.

Research Restaurants Before You Go

Given that this condition makes eating and drinking painful or difficult in other ways, you will naturally have an increased concern about eating in a new place without all of your usual tools to help. However, a little research before you go can help a lot. Browse through menus, send out inquiries, and see what accommodations can be made so that you are able to have the full holiday experience and not miss out on eating out every now and then. Remember, if you are going to drink alcohol during your meal out, you will have to manage this too to avoid issues caused by a dry mouth.

Opt for Self-Catering Accommodation

Another great thing you can do for comfort and peace of mind is book an accommodation option that offers self-catering facilities. This will mean that you have access to a kitchen and cooking tools which in turn provides a way to continue on with your usual diet back home. Make a note of where the local store is, and simply stock up on meals and snacks for the week when you get there. You can cook back at base, and eat with no pressure at all.

Remember: Correct Eating Posture is Still Important

Going away from home and enjoying a holiday eases you into a different version of yourself where you may lay waste to the strict habits you follow in daily life. However, as a dysphagia sufferer, there are some things that you can’t let go of just because you are in vacation mode. One of these has to be posture while eating and drinking. Remember to maintain a posture that supports efficient swallowing, and to do this every single mealtime so you don’t suffer harmful consequences.

Skiing holidays in Colorado are something special, and a core memory you will carry forever. Don’t let your vacation be dampened because of dysphagia, because the self-management tips above will support a fun time.