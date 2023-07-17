3 essential items of IT to consider when starting a new North American business venture

America has always been known as a land that supports businesses and has talented leaders that can turn a start-up company into a larger-scale success. It is of little surprise that small businesses form over 99% of all commercial activity in North America. The creativity and hard-working ethics of the population combine with an attitude that is both business-minded and practical in nature. If you are a resident of North America and have a strong desire to achieve business success, you may have already considered starting your own business venture. It is important to recognize that the failure rate of businesses in the first five years can reach approximately 50%. However, along with advanced business skills and insight, using essential items of information technology in your business can improve your chances of long-term success. In this article, three key IT systems will be discussed that have a significant impact on the success of your new North American business venture.

Supportive tech for remote working

It is estimated that 58% of American workers can now work remotely, at least for part of their working week. Many employees now expect this type of working practice to be available to them when applying for jobs in new businesses. It is therefore vitally important to ensure that your new business venture can support remote or hybrid models of work so that you attract the best possible modern workforce. Thankfully, there is a wide range of supportive technology that can make remote working a reality whilst still ensuring high levels of productivity and teamwork to continue. Consider investing in video conferencing software to facilitate remote meetings and presentations without the need for the workforce to be present in a shared physical space. Also, consider using online project and task management apps to co-ordinate work that requires the input of multiple staff members. Click here for more information on some of the best project management apps.

Reliable internet connection

If your new business venture has a centralized office location, it is vitally important to ensure that it benefits from a fast and reliable internet connection. This will ensure that time is not wasted when staff download large files and online video conferences can run smoothly when there are many attendees. If your business is in California, search for business internet in Los Angeles, CAto find service providers that will suit your business needs. Ideally, you will want to invest in a fiber optic connection that benefits from fast, reliable upload and download speeds. This will help to ensure that the connection is suitable for your business needs for many years to come. As work is increasingly undertaken online (especially with the increase in cloud applications), it is important to be able to rely on a fast internet connection.

A professional website

As a final key point, every new modern business should benefit from a professionally designed corporate website. This can be one of the key consumer touchpoints and can help to build your organization’s brand image and recognition. Ensure that the site obeys the best practices of search engine optimization (SEO) so that it is highly visible online and ranks well on organic searches. It should promote a consistent corporate image across each individual web page and must boast fast page loading times whilst being accessible on a range of tech devices (including smartphones).