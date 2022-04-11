Zimmerman pulls out of CD3 race to oust Boebert

Republican Marina Zimmerman on Monday issued the following press release on pulling out of the race to replace controversial U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District that includes portions of Eagle County:

I had announced that I would continue in the race for The United States House of Representatives as a Write-In candidate. That plan has changed.

Zimmerman

I want to say thank you to all who have supported me and our campaign for civility, truth, and integrity. The goal has always been to oust the far-right extremist Lauren Boebart from our U.S. House. That goal has not changed.

I genuinely care about the people of CD3 and our country. We deserve elected officials who genuinely care and want to serve us with civility, truth, and integrity and will always vote for the best interests of CD3.

By staying in the race, there is a chance the vote will be split, giving Lauren Boebert another term. So it is with a very heavy heart I tell you I am leaving this race.

I will continue to speak out and spread the truth. We have some big plans, and we will be making some big announcements in the near future. Please stay safe and healthy, and with that, I end my part in this race.