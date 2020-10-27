Wolf Creek Ski Area set to open after 2-foot dump

Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado, which received nearly two feet of new snow from Sunday and Monday’s storm, apparently will win the race to open first for the 2020-21 ski season, issuing the following press release:

Wolf Creek Ski Area has received approval from the Silver Thread Health District for the Pre-Season COVID-19 Plan! Please see the plan at this link.

Wolf Creek Ski Area received 22″ from the storm; the midway stake is reading 22″ with 24″ at the summit. Currently the skies are overcast with moderate snowfall. Treasure, Bonanza and Nova will be operating this Wednesday, October 28th through Sunday, November 1st with a complete November schedule to be determined by Sunday, November 1st. Hours of operations are from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Lift tickets will be at the Local Appreciation Rates. Tickets can be purchased on-line or at the Ticket Office. More details will be updated tomorrow on the Ski Report Page.

Colorado State Guidelines require wearing face masks and social distancing in all indoor and outdoor public places. This includes buildings, in the base area, and riding a lift. Masks are required outdoors while in the base area and while in ticket and lift lines. Tickets will not be sold to anyone without a mask or face covering. Any guests refusing to follow Colorado State Guidelines guide lines will be asked to leave. Other guidelines include:

Visitors coming to Wolf Creek should be aware of Colorado’s quarantine requirements in case of exposure. Any guests who test positive or been exposed to COVID-19 must extend their stay at their own expense to complete isolation or quarantine. Wolf Creek is located in Mineral County; lodging is found in Pagosa Springs (Archuleta County) and South Fork (Rio Grande County). Please understand the dial level showing the status level of COVID-19 in all counties in Colorado. Visitors should educate themselves by clicking on the dial level link. Please use the Colorado State Guidelines link for the comprehensive list of guidelines. Guests should also be aware of Wolf Creek Ski Area’s Pre-Season COVID-19 plan.

The PRE-SEASON plan includes the following elements that make it a safe offering to the communities:

1.The only thing offered to participants are the lifts and restrooms. No other amenity will be offered such as indoor lodging/seating areas, food service, ski school, rentals, etc. The preseason plan will allow for access to the lifts only.

2.This soft opening will allow staff members to ease into understanding COVID protocols and make the transition from what they have previously known as ski area operations. Since this year will look different than most in terms of how they will load chairs, conduct employee health screenings, how distancing will be handled in lift lines, sanitization of bathrooms, etc., this will allow them to practice those protocols prior to the full season.

Season Passes for the 2020-2021 ski season are now at regular rates. Pricing can be found by visiting the Season Pass Pricing page. Passes can be purchased online or by phone. Season Pass Holders who would like to purchase a pass via phone can call 970-264-5639. Business office hours are currently Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wolf Creek is taking applications for several departments including lifts, retail, food and beverage, ski school and ticket office. Please check out the Employment Page to download an application.

