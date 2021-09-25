Winter dining options in the Vail Valley

One of Colorado’s largest and most popular ski resorts, Vail Valley is also a hotspot for gourmet dining. The Valley’s lively dining scene offers a rich, varied mix of cuisine to suit all tastes and palettes. So, when you’re searching for restaurant options this winter, look no further than the best Vail Valley has to offer.

Pexels photo

Village Bagel (34500 US-6 B7, Edwards)

Serving up authentic New York-style bagels, Village Bagel brings a taste of the Big Apple to Vail Valley. Founder Connie Leaf, a New York native, started selling fresh bagels at other restaurants in the area and experienced such success that she soon opened up her own urban deli. Village Bagel prides itself on using fresh, high-quality, and largely locally-sourced ingredients to create a varied and delicious lineup. The menu features expected staples like cinnamon raisin, poppy, and sesame, as well as onion and garlic and salt. Moreover, a delicious range of creative breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches are also on offer with flavors like maple walnut, Hatch green chili, bacon, and Nutella swirl. The egg and cheese bagel sandwich, in particular, is elevated with local cage-free eggs and fancy cheeses such as chipotle Gouda. And, on the drinks menu, chai lattes, freshly-squeezed margaritas, and classic bloody marys are stand-out options.

Zino Ristorante (The Riverwalk, 27 Main St #101, Edwards)

Lovers of authentic Italian cuisine must pay a visit to Zino Ristorante in the heart of Vail Valley. This beautiful and stylish two-level restaurant offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and features a grand staircase down to the main dining room and a large bar and comfortable lounge area upstairs. Zino’s wood-fired pizzas and house made pastas are firm favourites among locals. The mouth-watering Funghi pizza, for example, features wild mushrooms and truffle oil, while the Pere e Prosciutto comes with a tasty combination of prosciutto, pears, and sage. In addition to dining in, curbside pickup is also available, which lets customers place an order and collect it from a designated outside area, thereby reducing wait time and face-to-face contact. Table ordering apps are another increasingly popular option across local hospitality businesses. They’re a type of digital menu, allowing customers to order and pay with their phones, which again minimizes in-person contact and shared surfaces like menus and card machines.

Drunken Goat (56 Edwards Village Blvd # 104)

The Drunken Goat is a relaxed neighborhood cafe dedicated to fine wine sourced from all over the world (that’s also available to buy in the nearby gourmet market) and over 100 varieties of artisan cheeses. The menu features a tantalizing range of tasty bites, including warm chevre, apples, and fig spread bruschetta, firecracker shrimp salad with sesame vinaigrette, a basil pesto chicken panini, and king crab legs with mustard sauce. Local live music nights are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

When it comes to dining options in Vail Valley this winter, you won’t be disappointed. Village Bagel, Zino Ristorante, and Drunken Goat are serving up unmissable dishes bound to delight.