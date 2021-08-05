Wilderness Workshop hosting Save the Homestake Valley Rally on Saturday

Homestake Creek (David O. Williams photo).

Wilderness Workshop on Thursday issued the following press release on its Save the Homestake Valley Rally in Red Cliff on Saturday, Aug. 7:

RED CLIFF, CO – Earlier this year, the US Forest Service approved drilling test wells in the Homestake Valley – the first step towards constructing a new dam and reservoir that would destroy the wildlife and wetlands of the valley and could inundate the Holy Cross Wilderness.

On Saturday, August 7 Wilderness Workshop is hosting a “Save the Homestake Valley Rally” to show that community members, elected officials, local businesses, and environmental groups are united with a clear message: No new dams in the Homestake Valley! The public is invited to join this day of action in Red Cliff to learn more about the proposed dam and reservoir, make creative signs showcasing their love of the Homestake Valley, and then join a rally through town.

Sign-Making & Info Session: 10:00 a.m.; Mango’s Mountain Grill (166 Eagle Street, Red Cliff). Mango’s kitchen will open at 9:00 a.m. and breakfast will be available for purchase.

Rally: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Leaving from Mango’s and marching to the Red Cliff Bridge. Participants can expect a route of 1.5 miles total.

To help us plan, please register in advance or RSVP on Facebook. Please reach out to erin@wildernessworkshop.org with any questions about the event.

Background information:

Wilderness Workshop is committed to fighting new dam construction in the Homestake Valley and will continue engaging at every step along the way to stop this destructive project. The public is overwhelmingly opposed to the project and Wilderness Workshop encourages concerned community members to sign the petition opposing any new dam in the Homestake Valley.

Information about the proposed dam and reservoir, as well as Wilderness Workshop’s Notice of Intent to sue the US Forest Service (USFS) over its failure to comply with the Endangered Species Act, can be found online.