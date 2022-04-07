White River National Forest hiring for more than 30 positions in recreation, archaeology

The White River National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday issued the following press release on its hiring event that closes on April 19:

The White River National Forest is hiring more than 30 permanent full-time and permanent seasonal positions in recreation and archaeology across the Forest as part of a national hiring event that closes April 19, 2022.

Positions are available in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn, Rifle and Silverthorne. A complete list of positions available on the White River National Forest is available atwww.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

“We’re looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage recreation and archaeology on the White River National Forest, which includes some of the most spectacular areas in the country,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, making a difference for public lands, and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the nation. Jobs are open through April 19, 2022 and are available in a variety of exciting locations. Applications are only accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates and duty locations vary. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of the announcements will close after 800 applications are received.

To learn more about career opportunities, on the White River National Forest and across the country, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, www.fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. You will also find helpful hiring tips and resources and information about benefits.

Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis. Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation, and coordination with American Indian Tribes.

Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.