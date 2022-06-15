Westin Riverfront’s new restaurant, Stoke & Rye, to host return of FAC live music series

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Stoke & Rye, the new restaurant at the Westin Riverfront in Avon, recently issued the following press release on the return of its FAC live music series:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to celebrate Summer in the Vail Valley with the return of the popular FAC live music series starting on Friday, June 17th.
Stoke & Rye opens at 5 p.m. daily with the live FAC music starting at 6 p.m. each Friday evening on the expansive patio overlooking the Eagle River.
The 2022 Stoke & Rye FAC lineup features a mix of top Vail Valley & Denver musicians, including:
FAC at Stoke & Rye is free & open to all, but advanced registration is requested on Eventbrite.
A portion of proceeds from drink sales from each evening will be donated to a different local Vail Valley non-profit partner – including Small Champions, the Vail Valley Community Fund, the Eagle Valley Humane Society, SpeakUp ReachOut, Ef(ec) and Walking Mountains Science Center.
The Westin Riverfront’s Valet Parking is for guests with hotel and dinner reservations only. It is recommended that FAC guests walk, bike, take a ride share or park on The Town of Avon’s Lake Street.
Stoke & Rye is a brand new restaurant concept by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval and Richard Sandoval Hospitality. A modern American grill, Stoke & Rye is rooted in serving approachable yet elevated cuisine with an artisan approach. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.
For more information on FAC at Stoke & Rye and all of the dining options available at The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com.