Westin Riverfront’s new restaurant, Stoke & Rye, to host return of FAC live music series

Stoke & Rye, the new restaurant at the Westin Riverfront in Avon, recently issued the following press release on the return of its FAC live music series:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to celebrate Summer in the Vail Valley with the return of the popular FAC live music series starting on Friday, June 17th.

Stoke & Rye opens at 5 p.m. daily with the live FAC music starting at 6 p.m. each Friday evening on the expansive patio overlooking the Eagle River.

The 2022 Stoke & Rye FAC lineup features a mix of top Vail Valley & Denver musicians, including:

June 17: Policulture – Original mountain reggae

June 24: The Laughing Bones – Local cover/jam band

July 1: The Margarita Brothers – Tropical themed cover band

July 8: The So What Brothers – Eclectic, fun cover band

July 15: Turntable Revue – Brother & sister act playing folk style covers

July 22: JV3 – Denver’s premiere 90s pop-rock tribute trio

July 29: Deja Blu – Widely varied covers from the 70s, 80s ,90s and today’s top 40

Aug. 5: The Radio Band – Local cover band playing classic & alt rock from the 1970s – 2000s

Aug. 12: DJ Jason Harris – Solo DJ playing up and downtempo

August 19: Nearly Now – A mix of blues, funk, jam and original music

Aug. 26: Rewind – Local cover band, classic and alt rock from the 1970s – 2000s

Sept. 2: Finaleyes – High energy covers of dance party hits, 80s rock, today’s hits and timeless classics

FAC at Stoke & Rye is free & open to all, but advanced registration is requested on Eventbrite.

A portion of proceeds from drink sales from each evening will be donated to a different local Vail Valley non-profit partner – including Small Champions, the Vail Valley Community Fund, the Eagle Valley Humane Society, SpeakUp ReachOut, Ef(ec) and Walking Mountains Science Center.

The Westin Riverfront’s Valet Parking is for guests with hotel and dinner reservations only. It is recommended that FAC guests walk, bike, take a ride share or park on The Town of Avon’s Lake Street.

Stoke & Rye is a brand new restaurant concept by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval and Richard Sandoval Hospitality. A modern American grill, Stoke & Rye is rooted in serving approachable yet elevated cuisine with an artisan approach. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on FAC at Stoke & Rye and all of the dining options available at The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com.