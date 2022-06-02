Westin Riverfront to open new Stoke & Rye restaurant in former Maya space

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Wednesday issued the following press release on the opening of its new restaurant, Stoke & Rye:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to welcome a brand new restaurant concept by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval and Richard Sandoval Hospitality – Stoke & Rye.

A modern American grill, Stoke & Rye is rooted in serving approachable yet elevated cuisine with an artisan approach. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

Dishes are genuine, time-honored, and traditional — slow roasting in wood embers, braising, preserving, and smoking techniques bring the true flavors of America’s great foods. Grilled steaks, flamed tomahawk, hand-cut steaks and chops, shucked oysters and seafood towers, rack of lamb with an herb crust, house-smoked line caught Colorado trout and more comprise the menu highlights, which also features a dynamic pastry program ranging from seasonal locally sourced selections to traditional offerings.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, the spacious Stoke & Rye dining room is bright and airy, embracing the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains with colorful fabrics, earthy textures, rustic mixed metal design elements and botanicals. Guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on Stoke & Rye’s expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

Stoke & Rye will begin serving breakfast and dinner daily on Thursday, June 9th.

Stoke & Rye’s Dinner Menu Highlights

Stoke & Rye’s produce-celebrated approach pays homage to its alpine surroundings. Fresh salads & soups include a Grilled Peach Salad with green beans, watercress and mountain goat cheese with a honey-sesame vinaigrette, a Wedge Caesar of grilled romaine with bacon, parmesan and cherry tomatoes and an Oven Roasted Potato Leek Soup with parsnip, Jerusalem artichokes and purple potatoes.

Shareable plates include a Mountain Trout Crudo with crème fraiche, chives, trout caviar, lemon and sourdough breadcrumbs and Raclette, served tableside with cured meats, roasted potatoes and grilled housemade focaccia.

Bold entrees range from a Cast Iron Chicken served with creamy grits, roasted cipollini onions, broccolini, heirloom carrots and chili-basil vinaigrette to a hearty Rib Eye-Bison Burger with bacon morita jam, black garlic aioli, homemade pickles and smoked cheddar cheese and Pan Seared Scallops with crispy pork belly and a roasted pea purée. Stoke & Rye is also serving up delicious dishes from the grill, including a 52 oz. Tomahawk Steak flamed tableside with moonshine whiskey.

Savory desserts include a Smoked Chocolate Mason Jar of chocolate ganache with brownie crumbs, cacao nibs and salted caramel ice cream.

Stoke & Rye Beverage Program

Stoke & Rye’s cuisine is paired with a dynamic beverage program. Guests can enjoy exceptional wines sourced from all over the world, a concept-driven cocktail program that embodies local flavors and ingredients which include elemental “showstoppers” like smoke-infusions and flame and smoke presented cocktails.

Stoke & Rye also serves an extensive list of 160+ whiskeys plus two Signature Whiskey Flights – including a Colorado Rye Flight featuring pours from 10th Mountain Whiskey, Deerhammer Distillery, Laws Whiskey House and Woody Creek Distillers.

For more information or to make a reservation at the Vail Valley’s new Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.