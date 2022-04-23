Westin Riverfront to celebrate Vail Valley hometown athletes at free meet and greet

The Westin Riverfront Resorts & Spa this week issued the following press release on its April 30 celebration of and meet and greet with Vail Valley hometown athletes, including Mikaela Shiffrin, Thomas Walsh, Josiah Middaugh, Kai Owens and Senna Leith:

AVON, Colo. (April 21, 2022) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is excited to celebrate the many accomplishments of our amazing Vail Valley Hometown Athletes with a FREE community event featuring Mikaela Shiffrin, Thomas Walsh, Josiah Middaugh, Kai Owens and Senna Leith on Saturday, April 30th.

This Meet & Greet will be held in The Westin Riverfront lobby from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. All attendees are asked to please bring a non-perishable food donation for the Vail Valley Salvation Army.

The incredible accomplishments of the Resident Athletes at the Athletic Club at The Westin include:

Shiffrin recently clinched her 4th overall World Cup title; she is also the four-time reigning World Champion in Slalom, a three-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medalist.

Walsh won a Silver Medal in Giant Slalom at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and placed fourth in the Super Combined.

Middaugh is a 15-time XTERRA USA World Champion, the 2015 XTERRA World Champion, a 6-time USSSA National Snowshoe Champion & a 4-time Fat Bike World Champion.

Owens is a member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team and U.S. Moguls Team. She was named Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Leith is a member of the 2022 U.S. Snowboard Team and a World Cup Snowboard-Cross competitor who has been making waves on the NorAm circuit since 2013.

Food & drinks will be available for purchase at the Lookout lobby bar. Parking will be extremely limited. For further details, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently completed a major renovation with the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment. The Athletic Club offers 50+ group exercise classes each week along with the Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Shiffrin. The Vail Daily honored the Athletic Club in the 2021 “Best of Vail Valley Awards,” including Best Pilates Studio and Best Spa. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.