Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa launches new Riverfront Market on gondola plaza

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Wednesday issued the following press release on the opening of the new Riverfront Market on gondola plaza in Avon:

AVON, Colo. (Dec. 9, 2020) – Just in time for ski season, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley has launched the Riverfront Market, a new food destination for both resort guests & Vail Valley locals.

Located just off of The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza, The Riverfront Market offers a variety of chef driven to-go items – from crusty sweet & savory pastries to made-from-scratch breakfast, lunch & dinner, along with a modern gelato bar, healthy snacks & decadent treats. Retail items highlight best-of-breed products – sourced both locally and from around the globe – along with a curated selection of beer & wine.

Open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., breakfast items include sweet & savory French Pastry, a Baja Breakfast Burrito chile jam, a ”typical to-go Mahattan” Bagel & Lox with a lemon-caper cream cheese, along with Wholegrain Porridge, fresh juices and smoothies.

Lunch & dinner items include sandwiches – a toasted Rueben, a warm Cubano or Caprese – and salads like Winter Roots & Leaves, Colorado Quinoa, and Italian inspired Pasta Salad. Warm up with a hearty cup of Colorado Beef Chili, Tomato Soup or a creamy vegan Butternut Squash Soup.

The upscale Riverfront Market also offers savory meals to take-away – both for individual diners or for the entire family – including Veggie Enchiladas with poblano sauce, Roasted Chicken Breast with roasted carrots and vanilla cauliflower and Short Rib Braised Meat with roasted broccolini, caramelized onion and sweet potato puree.

Outdoor enthusiasts can order a Riverfront Market Backpack Lunch to enjoy while exploring the Vail Valley, with options including snacks like cheese & charcuterie, buffalo jerky and trail mix, hearty sandwiches, family-friendly options, sweet treats and wine & beer.

The Riverfront Market also offers locally created floral arrangements & potted plants, hostess gifts, curated gift baskets, luxury pet amenities & more.

“We truly believe that this new market concept will fill a need for delicious to-go meals and snacks in the heart of Avon,” said The Westin Riverfront’s Managing Food & Beverage Director Kris Furniss. “And with limited on-mountain dining options this ski season, our Backpack Lunches are a great way to stay fueled up so you can enjoy a full day out on the slopes.”

For the Riverfront Market’s full menu and to preorder items, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com/riverfront-market.

Visitors to The Westin Riverfront can also enjoy Maya, the resort’s modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. New for this winter, Maya will be tenting its expansive patio to be able to accommodate more diners with social distancing precautions in place. The Westin Riverfront is also home to a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves bites, sandwiches, flatbreads and entrees, along with an extensive selection of craft cocktails and Colorado microbrews.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the award-winning Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 45+ group exercise classes weekly, Ski Valet service and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.