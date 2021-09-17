Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon names Brian Harrier general manager

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon on Friday issued the following press release on Brian Harrier being named general manager:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to announce that Brian Harrier is now serving as General Manager of the award-winning resort.

Brian Harrier

Harrier joins The Westin Riverfront from the Viceroy Snowmass, another luxury Colorado resort managed by East West Hospitality, where he most recently served as the Director of Operations. Harrier helped lead the Snowmass property through a full renovation while also overseeing the operations of the hotel.

A graduate of Indiana University, Harrier began his hospitality career at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas in Hawaii, where he rose to serve as the Director of Engineering.

“Brian is a strategic and hands-on leader who is passionate about creating positive and memorable experiences for our guests and our associates,” said East West Hospitality CEO & President Colleen Weiss-Hanen. “He has a broad level of experience in hotel operations, including working with discerning guests and homeowners, and he understands the East West Hospitality culture and core values.”

Owned and managed by East West Hospitality, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. Last winter, the resort launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks along with a carefully curated selection of retail items. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music.

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing and golf during the spring, summer & fall.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.