Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa completes $500,000 upgrade of its Athletic Club

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley this week issued the following press release on its recently completed $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club:

VON, Colo. (Jan. 10, 2022) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is thrilled to announce that it has completed a $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club with the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment and a refresh of all flooring & paint throughout the sunlit fitness center.

The exclusive fitness equipment provider for the Olympic Village and the PGA, TechnoGym equipment now available at the Athletic Club at The Westin includes:

8 Skillrun treadmills

5 elliptical machines

4 Skillbikes

4 Omnia weight training stations

4 TechnoGym bench units

2 Climb Live Stairclimbers

2 Bike Live and 1 Recline Live bike

1 Skillrow

2 Power racks, plus 1 bench press & squat rack

3 Cable stations

Leg press & Dual leg curl/extension equipment

Assisted chin up and dip station

Kinesis One

The Athletic Club has also created Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who trains at the facility when she is in Colorado. Studio M will redefine the treadmill, HIIT and indoor cycling experience with more versatility than ever, app-connected entertainment, biofeedback, large HD screens and large HD televisions. Studio M can be enjoyed individually or in a group class setting led by Athletic Club at The Westin instructors.

Guests and Athletic Club members can take advantage of TechnoGym’s engaging & motivating LIVE digital class content and training experiences, along with the 50+ group exercise classes offered in person each week, including strength and conditioning, yoga and Pilates.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-meter outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Vail Daily recently honored the Athletic Club in the 2021 Best of Vail Valley Awards, including Best Pilates Studio and Best Spa.

Last summer, the Athletic Club created a dedicated new Outdoor Gym featuring a Technogym tower for strength training exercises, along with weights, mats and cardio equipment. The Athletic Club will continue to offer its eight Peloton bikes; it is also home to home to a Howard Head Sports Medicine Clinic.

The Athletic Club at The Westin is currently accepting new members. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the award-winning Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort is also home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com.