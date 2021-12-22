Westin names new director of Spa Anjali, promotes new club director

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon on Tuesday issued the follow press release on staffing changes:

AVON, Colo. (Dec. 21, 2021) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is pleased to announce that Lauren Warkentin has been named Spa Director at its award-winning Spa Anjali.

The resort has also promoted Chad Armijo to serve as Club Director at The Athletic Club at The Westin.

Warkentin most recently served as Club Manager at The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club. She previously served as a Marketing Manager for KJUS North America Inc. and East West Hospitality and as Content Specialist and Social Media Manager for Gorsuch. A graduate of Washington & Lee University and a competitive endurance runner, Warkentin has hiked all of the Colorado 14ers and competed in many ultra-trail and road running races.

Warkentin

Armijo has been a trainer at the Athletic Club since 2014, teaching Pilates, Core Chisel, Sculpt and other group exercise classes. Armijo holds two Masters of Science degrees in Business Management and Adult Teaching and has a B.A. in Psychology. He is also an NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) Certified Master Life Coach, a NLP Certified Ericksonian Hypnotherapist and the author of two books – “Wake Up and Re-calibrate: Mindset for Success In the New World” and “10 Daily Movements to Save Your Back.”

The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club & Spa Anjali offer 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, all with extraordinary views and access to the resort’s 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs.

The 14-room Spa Anjali features an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas, along with a full-service salon. The state-of-the-art Athletic Club offers 50+ group exercise classes and extensive weight training equipment. It is also home to a Howard Head Sports Medicine Clinic.

Armijo

The Vail Daily recently honored The Westin Riverfront with several 2021 Best of Vail Valley Awards, including Best Spa for Spa Anjali and Best Pilates Studio for the Athletic Club.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the award-winning Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort is also home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 100 tequilas. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com.