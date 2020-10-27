West Vail Master Plan process moving forward
The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on the West Vail Master Plan process:
Community members have been sharing their feedback virtually to help shape the West Vail Master Plan.
Over the first few weeks of September, the project team held a virtual open house to kick off the West Vail Master Plan with the general public.
Through the Virtual Open House, participants could learn about the plan and share their ideas and vision for the West Vail neighborhood.
About 275 people participated and provided valuable insights on the primary issues for the plan to address, key components of the commercial area going forward and desired character.
Click here to see the results of the public feedback.
With a strong sense of the public’s vision for West Vail, the project team is embarking on Phase 2: Design Options and Draft Plan Elements.
The project team is drafting design ideas and policy recommendations around the commercial area, residential neighborhoods, and transportation and mobility.
For addition opportunities to provide feedback, visit https://www.engagevail.com/west-vail-master-plan and register for future updates.
