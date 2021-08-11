Weiser says red flag law ‘a vital tool’ in preventing gun violence in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Law on Wednesday issued the following press release on the first year of the state’s red flag law to prevent gun violence:

The Colorado Department of Law released a report today on the state’s red flag law that recommends continued education and outreach on how individuals can appropriately use it to help prevent gun violence.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

“The extreme risk protection orders outlined in the red flag law are a vital tool in Colorado’s commitment to gun violence prevention,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Expanding our education, awareness, and training efforts on the protection order process can help save lives. We look forward to continuing our strong partnerships with agencies statewide to ensure we effectively use the tools we have to prevent suicide and gun violence while protecting the rights of lawful gun owners.”

During the first year of implementation, families, household members, and law enforcement successfully used the red flag law to intervene in cases where suicide, intimate partner, or mass violence were threatened.

The department will partner with law enforcement agencies and gun violence prevention organizations, utilize resources through the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and collaborate with the public to expand education and outreach efforts to help ensure the tool’s use.

In addition to increasing public awareness of the law, the report also recommends leveraging law enforcement’s experience in those jurisdictions that have used the law and encouraging them to share best practices with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The report also noted that in 2020, the department defended the constitutionality of the law—which the courts upheld.