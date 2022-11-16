Walking Mountains awards Westin Riverfront with Actively Green Certification

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon on Tuesday issued the following press release on its Actively Green Certification from Walking Mountains Science Center:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center.

The goal of the Actively Green Sustainable Business Program from Walking Mountains Science Center and Sustainable Travel International is to support businesses by elevating their eco-friendly principles and sharing best management practices to help make the Vail Valley a globally recognized sustainable destination. For more information, please visit www.walkingmountains.org.

As the first LEED Silver Certified hotel in both Colorado and the Westin brand, The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. Unique green programs at the resort include:

The Westin Riverfront’s outdoor pool & three infinity hot tubs use a saline-based filtration system, which reduces chemical consumption by 90 percent

Free public transportation access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola

Electric vehicle charging stations

Spa Anjali offers a unique “Green Check-In” program, where guests receive a discount on their services if they come to the spa in the robe from their guest residence, reducing the need to launder a 2nd robe

Housekeeping uses only eco-friendly cleaning products and all in-room, spa & Athletic Club

The resort has adopted two miles of Highway 6 for continuous upkeep since 2008 and participates in the annual Eagle River Clean-up Project

Supports Clean the World, a non-profit program that recycles and distributes discarded soap and shampoo products to impoverished people worldwide.

The Westin Riverfront’s food & beverage outlets compost all fruit, vegetable and food scraps, coffee grounds and other waste. The organic materials are then used in the resort’s on-site Mountains of Wellness Garden, which grows herbs, lettuces and vegetables seasonally

Food & beverage outlets use organic and locally sourced menu items

Eliminated the use of all plastic straws in 2019

Recently named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs.

Managed by East West Hospitality, the resort is home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music.

Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.