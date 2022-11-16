Walking Mountains awards Westin Riverfront with Actively Green Certification

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon on Tuesday issued the following press release on its Actively Green Certification from Walking Mountains Science Center:
The goal of the Actively Green Sustainable Business Program from Walking Mountains Science Center and Sustainable Travel International is to support businesses by elevating their eco-friendly principles and sharing best management practices to help make the Vail Valley a globally recognized sustainable destination. For more information, please visit www.walkingmountains.org.
As the first LEED Silver Certified hotel in both Colorado and the Westin brand, The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. Unique green programs at the resort include:
Recently named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” by Conde Nast Traveler, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs.
Managed by East West Hospitality, the resort is home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks. The Westin Riverfront also offers a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music.
Located in the heart of the Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.
For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.
Allyn Harvey
November 16, 2022 at 8:17 am
I’m sorry, but that hotel is the opposite of “green”. It’s an environmental disaster, no matter how many plastic straws are replaced with paper straws.