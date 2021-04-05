Vilar Performing Arts Center announces first round of summer 2021 concerts

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek last week issued the following press release announcing its initial round of summer 2021 concerts:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Apr. 2, 2021 — After successfully remaining open through the pandemic, and after a uniquely busy and memorable winter season, the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) is thrilled to announce its first round of summer 2021 shows. The diverse lineup includes five Grammy Award-winning artists, country favorites, an ELO tribute, and a few intimate, acoustic arrangements.

This summer, the VPAC in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is the place to be to hear legendary musicians play fresh, pent-up sounds in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

Nothing can compare to the feeling and power of a live performance. The exhilaration is palpable. The arts transcend generations, they bring communities together and unite us all. That is why the VPAC has kept the music going and will continue to present in-person performances with COVID secure measures. With many musicians and fans bursting for live settings, this summer will be the time to hear original music.

This first round of concert announcement dates begins June 27 and runs through Aug. 28. The 2021 VPAC Summer Concert Series (as of now) includes The Allman Betts Band, Randy Rogers Band, LeAnn Rimes, Ricky Skaggs, The ELO Tribute Experience, Amy Grant, Del McCoury Band and Keb’ Mo’. Tickets are available now at the VPAC box office (970-845-8497; www.vilarpac.org). The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

FIRST ROUND SUMMER LINEUP:

The Allman Betts Band| SUN, JUNE 27 | 5 & 8PM

The Allman legacy continueswith Devon Allman (son of founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer, Gregg Allman) and Duane Betts (son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer, Dickey Betts) first met as teenagers at the Allman Brothers Band’s 20th anniversary tour in 1989. In 2018, Duane Betts was the opening artist for the Devon Allman Project’s World Tour where the artists toured together, joining one another on stage nightly. In 2019, the Allman Betts Band released their debut album. Down to the River, recorded at Alabama’s legendary Muscle Shoals Studio.

Randy Rogers Band| FRI, JULY 2 | 5 & 8PM

Randy Rogers Band is a Texas based country band fueled by a shared passion for making great music and a strong commitment to each other, making music that “sounds like country, but not our grandad’s county,” according to Rogers. The Randy Rogers Band has been together for more than 17 years, touring the country with headliners like Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley, and collaborating with country favorites like Jerry Jeff Walker, Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson.

LeAnn Rimes Acoustic| FRI, JULY 16 | 5 & 8PM

A VPAC house favorite – LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 44 million units globally, winning 2 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 2 World Music Awards, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient to take home a Grammy Award.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder| THURS, JULY 22 | 5:30 & 8:30PM

Fifteen-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs’ career is easily among the most significant in recent country music history. If Skaggs’ burgeoning trophy case full of awards wasn’t already enough evidence of that fact, consider that legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.” His life’s path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music.

The Electric Light Orchestra Tribute Experience| SAT, JULY 31 5 & 8PM

The brilliant arrangements and flawless musicianship of 12 elite professional musicians are the hallmarks of this new, first-class 50th Anniversary tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. ELO hits include:Evil Woman, Mr. Blue Sky, Telephone Line, Don’t Bring Me Down, Livin’ Thing, Turn to Stone, Can’t Get it Out of My Head, Last Train To London, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, I’m Alive, Strange Magic, Xanadu and many more!

Amy Grant| THURS, AUG 5 | 5 & 8PM

Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” Pop singles, 17 “Top 40” Adult Contemporary tracks. Grant has received 6 Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Del McCoury Band| SAT, AUG 21 | 5 & 8PM

Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link. Now helming the Del McCoury Band, with sons Ronnie and Rob, the ensemble represents in a larger, growing musical community, a torchbearer for the entire sweep and scope of bluegrass history.

Keb’ Mo’ Acoustic| SAT, AUG 28 | 5 & 8PM

Indeed, in his quarter-century as a recording artist, the charismatic singer/guitarist/songwriter and five-time GRAMMY Award winner has consistently made music that reflects his own passions and interests. In the process, he’s earned a reputation for his ability to draw upon his bottomless roots-music expertise to make deeply expressive, highly personal music. The list of artists who have recorded and collaborated with Keb’ includes B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jackson Browne, Natalie Cole, Lyle Lovett just to name a few. In addition, Keb’ has been a long-time supporter of the Playing For Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization that creates positive change through music education.

Photo assets available for use can be found at: https://bit.ly/2QRkUp7

All upcoming concerts follow Eagle County’s precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to prioritize the health of our patrons, artists, community and beyond during every event. In doing so the VPAC has adopted limited seating, cleaning procedures and much more. Visit www.vilarpac.org for more information.