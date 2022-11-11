Veterans’ groups critical in calling out Boebert during first term, close campaign

Heavily armed Lauren Boebert during a Natural Resources Committee hearing on Zoom.

On this Veterans Day — with control of both the U.S. Senate and House (including Colorado’s 3rd District) still up for grabs — it’s important to look at the role veterans’ groups have played in the campaign for the Western Slope and southern Colorado seat currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert.

As of Thursday night, Boebert held about a 1,200-vote lead over Democratic businessman Adam Frisch of Aspen — a shocking result in a heavily Republican district that stretches from Pueblo to Grand Junction and includes the Roaring Fork River Valley’s southwestern corner of Eagle County.

Since her surprising 2020 Republican primary defeat of former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, Boebert has taken heat from veterans’ groups critical of her weak grasp of the U.S. military’s role in defending democracy around the globe and her affiliation with white nationalist militia groups domestically.

Last Veterans Day, Boebert was blasted by veterans’ groups for comparing her time in Congress to serving in the military, and this year was criticized for voting against legislation to support veterans sickened by exposure to burn pits after she heckled President Joe Biden as he spoke about the topic in his State of the Union address.

As the rest of Colorado media examine past coverage of the Boebert-Frisch campaign to see why it missed voter disaffection with Boebert’s bad behavior, it’s important to note RealVail.com has been calling it out since the 2020 primary and that the Colorado Times Recorder has been documenting her actions in detail during her controversial first term.

Here’s a roundup of some recent coverage of the Boebert-Frisch race courtesy of Jason Salzman of the Colorado Times Recorder:

Boebert Campaign Again Refuses To Commit to Accepting Election Results if She Loses, Nov. 3. “With less than a week to go before the Nov. 8 midterm election, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a controversial Silt Republican and the face of the Colorado GOP — still won’t commit to accepting the results of the election if she loses.”

Frisch’s Democratic Primary Opponent Now Working Alongside Frisch To Oust Boebert, Nov. 3. “When Sol Sandoval came within a few hundred votes in June of becoming the Democratic Party’s candidate for the House seat held by Lauren Boebert, a male election pundit said she didn’t win the primary because she was too progressive for many voters in Colorado Congressional District 3.”

Court Still Has No Record of Payment for Boebert’s 2017 Debt, Fines, Interest, & Fees, Oct. 29 “In response to a records request from the Colorado Times Recorder, the Garfield County, Colorado, Court stated through a spokesperson that it has no record of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) restaurant — which closed this year — paying a debt assessed by Judge Jonathan Prototsky in 2017.”

WATCH: Frisch TV advertisement released Oct. 25.

WATCH: Boebert advertisement Adam Is for Sale Oct. 26.

As Her Race Tightens in CO, Boebert Takes Friends & Family to Mar-A-Lago, Oct. 26. “With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, most candidates are furiously knocking doors, trying to turn out every last voter they can reach. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who according to recent polls, has a dwindling lead in a race that wasn’t expected to be close, flew to Mar-A-Lago with her family and friends for a visit — presumably a fundraiser — with former President Donald Trump.”

Frisch Cranks Up Mileage To Build a Bipartisan Coalition That Can Beat Boebert, Oct. 16. “Adam Frisch, Aspen businessman and the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, visited with a couple dozen supporters Saturday morning at the Luttrell Barn, the meeting center in Craig, a remote stop in a string of town hall meetings in the district he hopes to represent.”

WATCH: Frisch Veterans TV advertisement released Sept. 16.

WATCH: Boebert Get Back to Basics advertisement released Oct. 6.

‘People Want the Circus To Stop,’ Says Boebert’s Opponent Frisch at Grand Junction Town Hall Meeting, Oct. 13. “Approximately 100 people packed Adam Frisch’s standing-room-only town hall meeting Tuesday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction. Most in attendance were enthusiastic supporters of the Democratic candidate’s campaign to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The crowd also included a handful of people supporting his opponent, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.”

Boebert’s GOP Primary Opponent Endorses Democrat Adam Frisch, Chairs Group, ‘Republicans for Frisch’, Oct. 12. “In an open letter released today, state Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose), who was defeated in April by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) in Colorado’s Republican primary, endorsed Boebert’s Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, writing that Boebert ‘has consistently voted against legislation that would benefit the 3rd Congressional District.’”

Write-In Candidate Quits Race for Boebert’s Seat, Throws Support Behind Democrat Frisch, Oct. 11. “Archuleta County businesswoman Marina Zimmerman, who left the Republican Party and was running as an independent write-in candidate for the congressional seat held by Lauren Boebert, has suspended her campaign and is urging her supporters to vote for Democrat Adam Frisch.”

Adam Frisch Kicks Off Campaign Tour as Poll Shows His Race Against Boebert Is Tightening, Oct. 10. The race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt is “in play,” her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch told supporters in Walsenburg after a poll showed him closing in on the controversial congresswoman a month before the election.”

Boebert, on Campaign Tour, Frames Pelosi As Her Main Target in Election – Not Adam Frisch, Her Opponent, Oct. 7. “Boebert wraps up a speech at a rally in La Junta. (Photo: Karin Zeitvogel) U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked for divine intervention to oust corrupt politicians and urged backers to “get out ahead of the lies” Wednesday during a whistle-stop tour of towns in Colorado Congressional District 3, where she’s running for re-election.”

On Ukraine War, Boebert Not Only ‘Votes Against the Democratic Party, She’s Voting Against 90% of the Republican Party,’ Says Frisch, Oct. 5. Adam Frisch, the Democratic candidate running against Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, ripped the representative’s vote against aid for Ukraine in a recent radio interview, calling her actions “pro-Putin.”

‘They Are Putting Litter Boxes in Schools for People Who Identify As Cats,’ Says Boebert. ‘Not True,’ Responds Durango School District, Oct. 4. “U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he ‘stepped on a furry.’”

Democrat Frisch ‘Has To Do More, Better’ To Beat Boebert, Political Analysts Say, Sept. 27. “With six weeks to go until the election, some political analysts are saying congressional candidate Adam Frisch, the businessman from Aspen, needs to step up his game to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). They say Frisch, who narrowly beat Puebloan Sol Sandoval in the Democratic primary in June, should talk less about statistics and politics, take a leaf out of innovative campaigns, and call out Boebert’s extremism as the danger to democracy that it is.”

‘The Federal Government Should Get the Heck Out of This,’ Boebert on Abortion, Christian Nationalism, Sept. 21. “U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared on Ross Kaminsky’s radio program last Thursday and claimed the federal government should “get the heck out of” legislating abortion access. Boebert’s remarks were in response to Kaminsky asking Boebert for her thoughts on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) proposed 15-week abortion ban.”

First Debate Between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch Heated, Humorous at Times, Sept. 11. “U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was combative before the first debate question was even asked. Boebert had agreed to debate Democrat opponent Adam Frisch at Colorado Mesa University’s Robinson Theatre in Grand Junction, hosted by Club 20, a western Colorado coalition of counties, individuals, businesses and associations.”

BRIEF: Boebert’s Opponent Accuses Her of ‘Over 600 Days of Ineffectiveness,’ Sept. 2. “U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) opponent in the November election issued a press release last week detailing what he views as gross negligence from Lauren Boebert during her tenure serving in the House of Representatives.”

BRIEF: Boebert Calls Mitch McConnell a ‘Tortoise,’ Aug. 22. “Comedy Central’s left-leaning audience never got sick of Jon Stewart calling Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell a ‘turtle’ How could they?”

Boebert on Climate, Health Care Bill: ‘Easiest No Vote Yet … on Green New Deal Crap’,Aug. 10. “U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who in 2021 belatedly revealed her husband is a high-paid oil and gas consultant, said on Twitter Monday she will vote against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its largest ever, $369 billion investment in renewable energy.”