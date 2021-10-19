Vail’s Planning and Environmental Commission to review stream protection ordinance

The town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Planning and Environmental Commission reviewing a proposed stream corridor protection ordinance at its Oct. 25 meeting:

As a component of the town’s ongoing efforts to restore and protect Gore Creek and its tributaries, a proposed stream corridor protection ordinance has been scheduled for review by the Planning and Environmental Commission at its Oct. 25 meeting.

The proposed ordinance has two parts:

• Establishing a 10-foot “no-mow-zone” along streams and creeks in Vail.

• Changing building setbacks from waterways from 50 feet (Gore Creek) and 30 feet (all tributaries) from centerline of the stream to a 25-foot setback from the ordinary high-water mark.

Public comments will be taken at the PEC meeting either in person or via zoom. Use this link to register to participate in the meeting via zoom: https://www.vailgov.com/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/planning-and-environmental-commission-pec

The role of the PEC is to review the draft ordinance and forward a recommendation to Town Council for potential future adoption.

The town budgets more than $1 million annually on water quality improvement projects ranging from native vegetation to stormwater infrastructure.

To provide public input on the proposed code changes in advance of the meeting or to request additional information, contact Peter Wadden, watershed education coordinator, at pwadden@vailgov.com or 970-479-2144.Click here for more information