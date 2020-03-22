Vail’s Highline, a Doubletree by Hilton hotel, continues operations

Highline, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, based in Vail, Colo., announced last week that it plans to continue to operate with reduced services and expects to resume operating at full capacity June 15, 2020.

While the property has reported no health concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19), the hotel ownership and management have been closely monitoring the situation as well as guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other local and state health organizations that are issuing orders and temporary suspensions of certain operations and businesses.

However, the Highline property, due to its location right off the Interstate 70 West Vail exit and adjacent to Safeway and City Market, is able to offer lodging and limited prepared food in its Made Market, meeting safety needs for travelers and, or stranded motorists.

Highline continues to follow CDC guidelines in its operation, employing enhanced sanitation practices to disinfect high-touch surfaces in all public and guestroom areas.

Highline cares deeply about its guests, its employees and its contribution to the Vail economy and looks forward to resuming its full guest experience offerings at the start of the summer season. To that end, it will also continue the entitlement process currently under way with the Town of Vail to obtain approvals to add 79 net new hotel rooms, additional meeting room space, a 12-bedroom deed-restricted Employee Housing Unit dormitory facility, and a 15-unit Employee Housing Apartment Building at the site of the Highline hotel.

Highline Vail CO, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, offers 116 modern and well-appointed guestrooms, including 19 residential style loft suites and, in season, a host of compelling bar/dining options, services and amenities.

Highline brings modern urban esthetics to the naturally stunning setting of the Vail Valley and offers an approachable while still refined take on the preeminent mountain town experience – a lifestyle hotel with an elevated sensibility and style yet with all the comforts expected of a mountain resort. Please check us out at https://www.highlinevail.com/ for more information and for reservations.