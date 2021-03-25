Vail Wine Classic to return Aug. 12-15

The Vail Wine Classic Thursday issued the following press release about its return Aug. 12-15:

DENVER – MARCH 25, 2021 – Tickets are now on sale for Vail Wine Classic, taking place Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-15. Produced by Team Player Productions – the architects of Vail Craft Beer Classic and Denver Burger Battle, among others, and one of the only companies to successfully produce live events in 2020 – the summer of 2021 marks the return of destination events celebrating master winemakers and wine enthusiasts alike.

The only event company to safely and successfully produce in-person events in 2020, Team Player Productions (TPP) has worked diligently to both implement health standards required by the counties in which these Wine Classics take place, and go above and beyond to protect patrons. With several measures to enforce physical distancing – including more Grand Tasting sessions, lower event capacities, designated “Sipping Stations” for guests to stake claim and the same amount of high-end wineries – TPP has found and seized upon a silver lining: Food and wine events that are VIP experiences for every ticket holder. These outdoor celebrations provide open air flow, temperature checks for guests and exhibitors alike, masks required outside of guests’ Sipping Station and increased hand sanitizing stations to provide a safe, comfortable experience for all.

Vail Wine Classic

Hosted mountainside in stunning Vail, Colo. from Aug. 12-15, the Vail Wine Classic invites guests to sample from hundreds of high-end wines, spirits and beers at several tasting sessions throughout the weekend. The alfresco, in-person festival offers a VIP-esque experience for all ticket holders, with limited capacities to manage crowds and allow for personal time with master sommeliers, winemakers and other industry professionals.

Sessions & Tickets

Two two-hour Grand Tasting sessions will be hosted at the soccer field, along Gore Creek at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. The two remaining two-hour sessions will be hosted at the same venue at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Tickets are $99 each and available now for online purchase. Guests looking for an extended experience can purchase Early Access Grand Tasting tickets for any session, granting them 30 extra minutes with winemakers and master sommeliers, for $129. Double Trouble Grand Tasting tickets include early access and tickets to both sessions on Friday or Saturday for $225.

New this year, the Vail Wine Classic will introduce wine dinners, paired lunches and lifestyle and classroom seminars – including Riedel’s popular wine glass demonstrations – to punctuate the weekend. Culinary offerings will be presented by the Colorado FIVE™, a select group of influential chefs and beverage professionals who represent the state’s exceptional regional cuisine on the national culinary map. A full schedule of events will be released next month.

Vail Wine Classic will feature hundreds of wines from around the world, from the everyday to the esoteric. Participating wineries currently include Colorado favorites such as 7 Cellars and Carboy Winery; California staples such as Alexander Valley Vineyards, Knights Bridge Winery and Crown Point Vineyards; Oregon darling Willamette Valley Vineyards; and countless international offerings.

Nonprofit Partner

A portion of 2021 Vail Wine Classic ticket sales benefit the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining, educating, advocating for and building sustainable, non-motorized soft surface trails while conserving the natural environment of Eagle County and its public lands. The VVMTA manages trail advocacy programs; coordinates and trains volunteers; educates outdoor recreational users; organizes events; and contributes its talents, guidance and time to support local land managers in various soft surface trail initiatives for the benefit of county residents.