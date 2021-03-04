Vail Valley’s Eye Pieces opens new Eye Pieces Sport at the Sonnenalp Hotel

Eye Pieces of Vail on Wednesday put out the following press release on its opening of a new store near the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail Village:

Eye Pieces of Vail is excited to share that it has opened a new Eye Pieces Sport store adjacent to the Sonnenalp Hotel in the heart of the Vail Village.

The newest location of this Colorado born business is focused on offering sport specific eyewear and expertise in a wide range of prices, along with prescription lenses and services. Their eyewear assortment – along with helmets and accessories -provide solutions for both summer & winter sports for a complete ‘neck up’ solution.

Open daily, the new Eye Pieces Sport carries a wide variety of top sunglass brands – including Mykita, Moncler, Vaurnet and Oakley, along with ski goggles from Anon, Smith, Yniq, Oakley and Sweet Protection. Helmet options include Kask, Smith and Sweet Protection.

“We recognize that there is high demand for a less expensive, sportier product to fit the active lifestyles of many of our customers,” said Scott Poupore, Chief Executive Officer of Eye Pieces. “Our decades of experience working in the mountains has taught us what works best for all of the different activities that our customers engage in and we love helping customers find the perfect gear.”

For more than 34 years, Eye Pieces has been offering the world’s finest designer and sport eyewear, ski goggles, and prescription lenses, along with eye exams for the entire family. Eye Pieces currently has five other locations across the Vail Valley, along with a boutique in the Snowmass Base Village.

The new Eye Pieces Sport location is open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, please call 970-476-1984 or visit www.eyepiecesofvail.com.